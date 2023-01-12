Read full article on original website
A Rolex for a Casio: Why Shakira's new song is breaking records
SHAKIRA: (Singing in Spanish). CHANG: All right. This is a full-on diss track aimed at her ex, a retired Spanish soccer star. The single went straight to the top of Spotify's top 50 global chart. It hit 100 million views on YouTube in just under three days. NPR's Isabella Gomez Sarmiento is here to explain what this has all been about. Hello.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
James Cameron on Avatar 2 — and what audiences miss when they watch from home
The 2009 film Avatar took moviegoers on an immersive expedition into the alien-filled world of Pandora. This science fiction epic captivated viewers and left fans wondering what was next for the blue creatures. On December 16th 2022, the world of cinema received its answer. Avatar: The Way of Water has...
Stella Kola, 'Rosa'
The eponymous debut from Stella Kola is a curveball from an already-unpredictable roster of underground U.S. musicians who are as provincial — in this case, the weird grottos and orchards of Massachusetts — as they are inscrutable. Led by Robert Thomas (Sunburned Hand of the Man) and Beverly Ketch (Bunwinkies) the album opens with "Rosa," a ballad that digs deep into the psychedelic-folk tradition until it takes root in a freshly sporous permaculture.
Lonnie Holley (feat. Michael Stipe), 'Oh Me, Oh My'
It's hard to imagine someone angrily shouting, "Oh me, oh my." Far from a "no way" or "what the ****," it's a statement of surprise that arrives with contemplation. Septuagenarian Lonnie Holley repeatedly croons it across this track of the same name, which bears an identical title to his forthcoming album out March 10.
Yellow Magic Orchestra drummer Yukihiro Takahashi has died at age 70
YUKIHIRO TAKAHASHI: (Singing in non-English language). CHANG: That same year, Takahashi formed Yellow Magic Orchestra with some band mates. The group, often referred to as YMO, were trailblazers in the synthpop genre. Here's their take on the Beatles' hit song "Day Tripper." (SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "DAY TRIPPER") YELLOW MAGIC ORCHESTRA:...
Taylor Swift's adult fans now have a place to go to forget their exes
TAYLOR SWIFT: (Singing) We are never, ever, ever getting back together. FADEL: Now her adult fans have a place to forget their exes. A pop-up bar in Chicago called Bad Blood is opening in time for Valentine's Day. Taylor won't be there, but she'll leave a blank space to write your name.
A U.K. bus driver's music video goes viral
RANJIT SINGH VEER: (Singing in Punjabi). Good morning. I'm A Martínez. Imagine loving your job so much you can't help but belt it out. That's exactly what U.K. bus driver Ranjit Singh did. He made a music video to show his family his work life, and it went viral.
Encore: Brandon Kyle Goodman embraces their authentic self in 'You Gotta Be You'
If you're ever sitting around on a Monday feeling a little angsty, maybe a little frisky, check out some of the so-called Messy Monday stories on Brandon Kyle Goodman's Instagram feed. But just maybe don't have the sound on if you are at work. (SOUNDBITE OF MONTAGE) BRANDON KYLE GOODMAN:...
Is music an exclusively human thing? A new study says no
Charles Darwin once speculated that all animals, beyond just humans, may share the ability to perceive melody and rhythm. HENKJAN HONING: He was very optimistic, but the empirical evidence is still very meager. CHANG: Henkjan Honing at the University of Amsterdam says although the evidence is slim, there are a...
French museum finds a missing painting in Madonna's personal collection
MADONNA: (Singing) Come on. Vogue. Let your body move to the music. SHAPIRO: The painting, thought to be by Jerome-Martin Langlois, was commissioned by Louis the XVIII to hang in Versace. It was completed in 1822 and eventually moved to the Musee de Picardie in Amiens. CHANG: But when the...
Sweden to end a decades old dance ban
KENNY LOGGINS: (Singing) Everybody cut footloose. MARTÍNEZ: It's MORNING EDITION. Copyright © 2023 NPR. All rights reserved. Visit our website terms of use and permissions pages at www.npr.org for further information. NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be...
M3GAN, murder, and mass queer appeal
At first blush, M3GAN seems like your standard murder doll horror film. Uncanny appearance, eerily close relationship with a young child, and of course, murder. But it's become way more than that. She's got a viral dance, powerful side eye, wig fittings, and songs - all of this led M3GAN to become a camp queer icon overnight. Host Brittany Luse and writer Alex Abad-Santos talk M3GAN's queer appeal, our skepticism of Silicon Valley life hacks and how the movie inverts some classic horror tropes.
