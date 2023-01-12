College football fan SCREAMS at CFP for "screwing" fans this year

TCU was no match for Georgia in the College Football Playoff national title game, resulting in the Bulldogs laying down a historic 65-7 whipping, and watching it unfold made one college football fan absolutely furious.

"You have screwed every college football fan in this country," the fan said.

"That's what you have done. You have done that... What is this? What is this?"

"You thought TCU belonged in this game?" the fan added.

"What was the qualifications, College Football Playoff committee? What was the qualifications? Getting beat by Kansas State.

"That qualifies you for this game, the biggest game of the year. The game that every college football fan, no matter what team they pull for, looks forward to. And this is the garbage that you gave us.

"Pathetic. You are pathetic. This is a disaster. This is a barn fire. And every one of you, not one of you, deserves to be on that committee, if this is what you think college football is supposed to look like.

"You owe us all an apology, every one of you that's on that committee, that pulled some crap like this, deserves us all an apology. And I want it.

"This better not ever happen again. This committee needs to be redone, got — done away with. Whatever you want to call it. This. Is. Garbage."

While it may have been garbage for those college football fans who wanted to see a more competitive national championship game, Georgia fans seem pretty pleased with the result.

And unless some team gets up to the Bulldogs' level quick, we could see a repeat of this game in 2024, too.

More college football from SI: Top 25 Rankings | Schedule | All Teams

Follow College Football HQ: Bookmark | Rankings | Facebook