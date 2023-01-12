ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt K Ben Sauls Earns Associated Press All-Bowl Team Honors

By Stephen Thompson
Inside The Panthers
Inside The Panthers
 5 days ago

Pitt Panthers placekicker Ben Sauls was one of the best performers of bowl season.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers wouldn't have been able to pull out a win over No. 18 UCLA if not for their placekicker Ben Sauls, who rallied from some early struggles this season to become deadly accurate down the stretch and deliver a winning moment in the Sun Bowl.

After setting a career-high in points scored with 17, Sauls earned all-bowl team honors from the Associated Press. He was the only Panther to earn such distinction.

Sauls made all five of his field goal attempts, including the 47-yard, game-winning kick with four seconds left, set up by the mad dash of quarterback Nick Patti, who led a 46-yard drive in 30 seconds with the Panthers down by one.

After missing three field goal kicks during Weeks 2 and 3, Sauls responded with a near-perfect rest of the regular season. He made 15 of his final 16 attempts to close the season out.

