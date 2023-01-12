ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How To Relive Your Emo Prom Night Right Here In Central New York

When I was a young boy, my father took me into the City.....of Utica for Prom night. The biggest Emo night of the year is coming to Central New York. Mark your calendars and tell Alexa that you have a date on Ocean Avenue. Well, technically it is on Genesee Street in Utica, but Sugar We're Goin Down to the Uptown Theater on Friday February 10th at 8PM for Scene Homecoming aka the Emo Prom.
UTICA, NY
Health Officials Want New York State Residents To Wear Masks

New York health officials continue to urge New Yorkers to take precautions against multiple illnesses that are spreading across the Empire State. New, Very Infectious COVID Variant Spreading Rapidly In New York. New York county map vector outline gray background. Map of New York state of USA with borders and...
Learn How to Actually Use Your Ice Scraper to Beat the New York Winter

I might be a Binghamton, New York winter novice, but I'm willing to bet almost everybody didn't know the proper way to get ice off your windshield in the morning. According to an article on life hacker by A.A. Newton, those little ridges on the back side of your ice scraper are actually supposed to be used for something really important.
BINGHAMTON, NY
5 Takeaways From Hiking My First Winter Adirondack High Peak

I won't mince words: I hate New York winters. "You're in the wrong state then," is the snarky reply I usually get. Perhaps they're right. But, look: I don't ski, I don't snowboard, and I don't own or operate a snowmobile. Instead, I opt for the "semi-hibernation" approach to winter: I hunker down with Netflix and video games, I eat bad, and I put on weight.
NEW YORK STATE
Only 1 New York State Town Makes List Of Most Mispronounced Towns In US

New York State is home to a treasure-trove of mispronounced cities and towns. However, only one town made the list of the most mispronounced in America. The website Best Life found out which small towns in the United States are total tongue twisters. Some how, and some way, it seems that only one New York town made the list. Honestly, it's probably one you wouldn't pick as your first choice either.
SCHENECTADY, NY
New Top COVID Symptom To Watch Out For In New York State

As COVID evolves so do the top symptoms. There's a new symptom to watch out for that many don't associate with being sick. Do your muscles ache? If so, you should probably test yourself for COVID. Muscle Aches Now Listed As Top COVID Symptom. The CDC recently updated its list...
11 of Dumbest Questions Tourist Ask When Vacationing in the Adirondacks

How long does it take a deer to grow into a moose in the Adirondacks? That's just one of many dumb questions tourists ask when vacationing in Upstate New York. Michele from Life in the ADK hears it all from out-of-towners. She deserves an award for managing to keep a straight face and not spit out a sarcastic answer.
How To Apply for New York’s One-Day Marriage Officiant License

Beginning in March of this year, any adult will be able to apply to officiate a wedding in the state of New York without having to possess any particular criteria or licenses. Until now, the honor of bonding a couple in marriage has been reserved for clergy, judges, and elected officials but all of that changed on December 28 when New York Governor Kathy Hochul signed a bill into law which allows adults to apply for a single day officiant license.
NEW YORK STATE
Gas Stoves Could Be Banned in New York State

Plastic bags and now gas ovens? Who had banning gas stoves on their 2023 bingo boards?. Do you have a gas or eclectic stove in your household? Believe it or not most houses have an electric stove. Almost every apartment I have ever rented had an electric stove. Just because gas stove appliances might be in the minority doesn't mean that there are not a lot of them out there. According to Gizmodo, about 40 million households in America have a gas stove in their kitchen. That's roughly 35% of households.
‘Stay in Your Lane’ While Turning Campaign Across New York

A friendly reminder of how to turn at an intersection has caused some to call for retesting of New York drivers. If you are a licensed driver in the state of New York you already know that there are many drivers that have a hard time following specific rules while they are driving. Unfortunately, there is a long list of things that "some" drivers do wrong behind the wheel that we witness almost every day and because of that the New York State Department of Transportation has shared a new initiative to hopefully prevent accidents and remind everyone how to properly turn.
NEW YORK STATE
Marcy, NY
