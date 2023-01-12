Pitt to retire former women's basketball standout Jennifer Bruce's No. 12

Jennifer Bruce is set to become only the second woman and sixth basketball player to have a jersey number retired by Pitt, the school announced Thursday.

Bruce, who wore No. 12 from 1981-85, remains the second-leading scorer in Panthers men’s and women’s basketball history with 2,295 points.

The Panthers have a jersey retirement ceremony planned for Feb. 19 during halftime of their women’s home game against Notre Dame.

Then, Bruce’s No. 12 will join Lorri Johnson, Don Hennon, Billy Knight, Charles Smith and Brandin Knight in hanging from the Petersen Events Center rafters.

“To say that I’m elated, proud, appreciative and humbled at the same time would be an understatement,” Bruce said in a statement. “I can’t honestly say that growing up and loving this game so much that I would be having my jersey retired at a major university. It is truly unbelievable and it’s the ultimate honor.”

Bruce, a Carrick graduate, averaged 20.5 points and 8.9 rebounds during her four seasons as Pitt went 63-49, winning a share of the Big East title in 1983-84.

She also left the university ranked third in blocks (203), seventh in steals (203) and fifth in rebounds (998).

She earned three first-team All-Big East selections and was Big East Co-Player of the Year in 1984 after averaging 23.8 points and 10.3 rebounds.

Bruce was inducted into the Pitt Athletics Hall of Fame in 2020.