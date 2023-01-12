Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Argos man drives into swamp, arrested for alleged drunk driving
Marshall County Police arrested a man for allegedly drunk driving after rescuing him from a swampy area. Police were called out to 13th road, just west of US-31, around 2:45 a.m. Sunday about a single vehicle crash. When they arrived, officers saw a truck half submerged in the water. Police...
22 WSBT
Police Identify University Park Mall attack suspect
Mishawaka, IN (WSBT) — Mishawaka police have identified the suspect accused in a weekend attack at University Park Mall. Officers arrested 66-year-old, McClaude Bridges, of South Bend and will face charges of armed robbery and sexual battery. Ariana Simms says she was getting her daughter out of her car...
22 WSBT
University Park Mall assault victim speaks out
Mishawaka, Ind. (WSBT) — "He could have had everything. I mean, even if there was some way for me to get her out and me stay, I mean I would have done anything just to get her out of the car." Those words, shared by a woman who was...
22 WSBT
65-year-old Benton Harbor man dead after argument with neighbor turns violent
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A 65-year-old man is dead and a neighbor in custody after an attack at a Benton Harbor apartment complex. It happened at the River Terrace High Rise Apartments on Tuesday January 10th. Police say Gerald Harper got into an argument with his next door...
95.3 MNC
Elkhart man arrested after alleged burglary of Smokes store in Goshen
An Elkhart man has been arrested, accused of breaking into a tobacco store in Goshen. Police were called around 3:15 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, to the Smokes store in the 4000 block of Elkhart Road after receiving notice of an alarm. On scene, officers found a broken glass front...
22 WSBT
South Bend traffic stop results in two arrests
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police have arrested two people wanted on felony warrants. Police say 29-year-old Davetta Hasan and 20-year-old Cameron Perkins were arrested Friday after a traffic stop near Chapin Street and Ewing Avenue. This is near Kaiser Park. Both had pending cases in other...
22 WSBT
Dowagiac man recovering after crashing into Mill Pond
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WSBT) — A Dowagiac man is recovering after crashing his truck into a Cass County pond. The crash happened Sunday morning, just after 8 a.m. Police say the 81-year-old driver ran off Dutch Settlement Road, hitting a guardrail and a tree before crashing into Mill Pond. The...
Indiana police warn residents of suspects posing as delivery drivers
Police were receiving calls about people pretending to be FedEx or UPS drivers holding a damaged package and asking residents for personal information.
abc57.com
One injured in two-vehicle crash due to alleged distracted driving
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to reports of a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 11:14 a.m. on US Highway 20, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. The collision was between a 2015 Dodge Caravan and a 2006 Dodge Caravan. The driver of the 2015 model, a 25-year-old Goshen resident,...
Mother, 3 children dead following Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. (AP) — A mother and her three children have died following a house fire in northeastern Indiana. The blaze in Fremont was reported about 5 a.m. Saturday and the victims were found minutes later by firefighters inside the burning home, state police said. They were pronounced dead at hospitals. A county coroner has […]
WOWO News
One injured, one arrested after stabbing
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously injured and another was arrested following a stabbing last Saturday. Officers were called on a report of an unknown problem back on Jan. 7 at 8:14 a.m. to the 7900 block of Winston Lane on the city’s west side in the Preston Pointe at Inverness apartments near Illinois Road.
Mother, 3 kids killed in Indiana house fire
FREMONT, Ind. — A mother and her three children were killed Saturday morning in a northern Indiana house fire. Firefighters were called to Fremont at around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home in the 400 block of East Toledo Street. Firefighters found a woman and three children...
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
22 WSBT
Goshen man dead after Friday morning crash
A Goshen man is dead after a crash in Elkhart county. It happened around 10:30 a.m. Friday on County Road 101. Police say 34-year-old Joshua Reams was driving south when he drove off the east side of the road, hitting a telephone pole and a tree. Reams died at the...
22 WSBT
Johnson Road near Michigan City closed after vehicle crashes into utility pole
Michigan City. Ind. — A stretch of Johnson Road near Michigan City is completely closed because of a car striking a utility pole on Tuesday afternoon. La Porte County Highway Department Superintendent Al Stevens said no traffic is being allowed on Johnson Road from Pahs Road to U.S. 20.
Arrested woman admits to Battle Creek arson fire
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI -- A woman confessed to starting a house fire in Battle Creek following her arrest Wednesday, police said. On Wednesday, Jan. 11, detectives from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received information from the Michigan State Police regarding the location of an arson suspect in Athens Township.
WNDU
Elkhart County man hit by car while checking mail
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Elkhart County man was taken to the hospital after he was hit by a car while he was checking his mail on Thursday afternoon. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office, a 2015 Nissan Altima was heading west on U.S. 20 just east of State Road 13 around 12:30 p.m. when it ran off the road and struck a 37-year-old man who was checking his mail at the time. The Nissan came to a rest after striking a fence post.
22 WSBT
Benton Harbor Schools debuts community computer lab bus
Benton Harbor, MI — Benton Harbor Area Schools are debuting a community school bus. It's geared toward providing parents and guardians with critical educational resources. If you live in Benton Harbor you might be seeing a bus around your area very soon. The district is hoping to use it as an opportunity -- to bring any school-related information into the community.
abc57.com
One woman injured in single-vehicle Cass county crash
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Deputies responded to a single-vehicle injury crash around 6:43 p.m. on Thursday on M-60, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. The driver of the vehicle, a 25-year-old Stevensville resident, was traveling east on M-60 at the time of the crash and allegedly swerved in order to miss a stopped vehicle and ran off the roadway.
Kalamazoo Public Safety officer arrested on fraud charges in another state
A Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officer was arrested on fraud charges. Catrice Lockett was arrested in Georgia.
