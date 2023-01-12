Read full article on original website
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Hardeman, McNairy by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Hardeman; McNairy DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one-quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Chester, Hardin by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:44:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Chester; Hardin DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Chester and Hardin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Franklin, Lincoln, Moore by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less in locally dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Bedford, Coffee, Cumberland, Giles, Grundy, Lawrence, Lewis by NWS
Effective: 2023-01-17 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Bedford; Coffee; Cumberland; Giles; Grundy; Lawrence; Lewis; Marshall; Maury; Van Buren; Warren; Wayne; White DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
