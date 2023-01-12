Effective: 2023-01-17 23:39:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Bledsoe; Blount Smoky Mountains; Bradley; Cocke Smoky Mountains; East Polk; Hamilton; Loudon; Marion; McMinn; Meigs; Morgan; NW Blount; North Sevier; Northwest Cocke; Northwest Monroe; Rhea; Roane; Scott; Sequatchie; Sevier Smoky Mountains; Southeast Monroe; West Polk AREAS OF DENSE FOG LATE TONIGHT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY MORNING Patches of fog have developed across the area late tonight. Some of this fog may become locally dense overnight with visibility dropping to one-quarter mile or less at times. So please use caution if traveling in these areas through Wednesday morning. Be alert for rapid changes in visibility on area roadways and allow extra space between vehicles.

