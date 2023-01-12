Effective: 2023-01-18 21:00:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-19 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Southeast Greene DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. For the High Wind Watch, south winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 50 mph possible. * WHERE...Southeast Greene County. * WHEN...For the Dense Fog Advisory, until 10 AM EST Wednesday. For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday evening through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Hazardous driving conditions are possible tonight and Wednesday morning due to low visibilities.

1 HOUR AGO