Effective: 2023-01-17 23:38:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-18 08:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Franklin; Lincoln; Moore DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reductions to one-quarter of a mile or less in locally dense fog. * WHERE...In Alabama, Lauderdale, Colbert, Limestone and Madison Counties. In Tennessee, Moore, Lincoln and Franklin Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO