Pennsylvania lawmakers convicted of felony would be automatically expelled under new proposal
A proposed constitutional amendment being considered in Harrisburg would bring more clarity for when a politician charged with a crime must be forced out of office. State Representatives Malcolm Kenyatta and co-sponsor Jared Solomon want voters statewide to decide whether it should be mandatory for lawmakers to be ejected from office once they’ve been convicted of a felony.
echo-pilot.com
The new Pennsylvania speaker of the House is already on thin ice. What may come next.
In Harrisburg, a fragile coalition between House Democrats and Republican crossovers is already crumbling. On the left there's talk of naming a more progressive speaker of the House. On the right a friend and legislative ally — citing deceit and personal betrayal — has demanded the speaker's resignation just days after nominating him to the powerful post.
US News and World Report
Booker Lands Job in Kentucky Governor's Administration
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has hired former U.S. Senate candidate Charles Booker for a lead role in efforts to connect state government with community and faith-based groups in policy partnerships. Booker, a Democrat from Louisville, will head the Governor’s Office of Faith-Based Initiatives and Community...
Augusta Free Press
Moms Demand Action: Virginia governor putting politics over safety of communities
More than 250 volunteers from the Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action gathered in Richmond Friday to push for gun safety measures during their annual Advocacy Day. Virginia State Senator Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond), Moms Demand Action founder Shannon Watts and Everytown for Gun Safety Senior Vice...
Wyoming lawmakers propose ban on electric vehicle sales
A group of GOP Wyoming state lawmakers want to end electric vehicle sales there by 2035, saying the move will help safeguard the oil and gas industries. The measure, introduced to the state legislature on Friday, was sponsored by six state legislators, who said in it that electric vehicles will hinder Wyoming’s ability to trade…
WAND TV
Pritzker responds to Sheriff's rejection of assault weapons ban legislation
ILLINOIS (WAND)- Since being signed into law, several local sheriff's departments and other law enforcement agencies have rejected the new law banning assault weapons. On Thursday, Governor JB Pritzker gathered for a press conference in Quincy, Illinois, when asked about the out pour of rejection to the bill by local law enforcement he responded with the following statement:
Let courts rule before enforcing new Illinois gun law: county official
A Cook County commissioner is calling for a moratorium on enforcing the new state law banning assault-style weapons and high-capacity ammunition magazines until legal challenges to the legislation are resolved in the courts.
"Don't Say Gay" bill introduced by Iowa Republican leaders
Iowa Republican House leaders are proposing two classroom bills that could force teachers to "out" certain LGBT students, according to advocacy groups, as well as prohibit teachers from providing LGBT-related materials for students 3rd grade and younger.Driving the news: House File 8 restricts school staff from giving "instruction of any kind" on gender identity and sexual orientation in K-3rd grade classrooms.That includes tests, surveys or handouts.The second bill, House File 9, prohibits school staff from "affirming" a student's gender identity and preferred pronouns if it's different from their birth certificate, unless the teacher has written approval from the student's parent....
‘This is possible’: Greater Idaho Movement on border change bill
Senate Joint Memorial 2, also known as the Greater Idaho bill, was introduced on the floor of the Oregon legislature by Republican state Senator Dennis Linthicum of Klamath Falls.
Social Security tax elimination to be considered by Minnesota lawmakers
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans have heard a lot about the DFL Party trifecta at the State Capitol, and the sweeping agenda the DFL is proposing in light of a $17.6 billion surplus. What you are hearing a lot less about are tax cut proposals.Last spring, when the surplus was merely in the $9 billion range, legislative leaders from the DFL, GOP and the governor's office reached a grand deal that included investments in education and other programs, and the elimination of the tax on Social Security income. That agreement lasted just a few days. Now the legislature is back with a much...
