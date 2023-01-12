BOSTON — The Bruins have a good goalie problem on their hands, and it’s been on full display over the last month or so. The latest showing came Monday afternoon when Jeremy Swayman made saves on all 29 shots he faced in Boston’s dominant 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Swayman started off the season slow, suffered an injury but has bounced back nicely, particularly in his last nine games.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO