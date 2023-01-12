Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in Massachusetts is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarshfield, MA
This Week in History: Brockton Saves Duxbury Bridge By Steamrolling Over ItDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Don't Miss Lowell's Free Winter Fest: Marshmellow Roasting, Live Music & More!Dianna CarneyLowell, MA
Boston Red Sox Make Trade With Colorado RockiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
David Krejci Moments: Bruins Sign Center To Six-Year Contract In 2014
David Krejci reached the 1,000-game milestone earlier this week as a member of the Bruins. To honor the accomplishment, we’re taking a look back at some of his top career moments in Boston. Next up: signing a six-year deal with the Black and Gold. The Bruins showed their commitment...
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Reveals Reason For Wearing Black Nail Polish
BOSTON — David Pastrnak was sporting black nail polish Monday, but it wasn’t to represent the Bruins. The forward, who had two goals and an assist in Boston’s 6-0 shutout win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden, was asked about it after the game. And no, he’s not in a goth phase.
Bruins Wrap: Czech Line Dominates In Win Over Flyers
BOSTON — The Bruins made easy work of the Flyers on Monday afternoon with a 6-0 win at TD Garden in David Krejci’s 1,000th game with the B’s. Boston improved to 34-5-4, while Philadelphia fell to 18-19-7. full box score here. ONE BIG TAKEAWAY. The Czech line...
NHL Best Bets: Kraken vs. Oilers Game Picks
Two teams looking to contend in the Pacific division will collide when the Seattle Kraken visit the Edmonton Oilers. Seattle Kraken (+152) vs. Edmonton Oilers (-184) Total: 6.5 (O -134, U +110) There’s a lot to like about the Oilers and Kraken, with both trending upward in the Western Conference....
How Bruins Players Reacted To Pavel Zacha’s Contract Extension
Pavel Zacha took a risk by signing a one-year deal with the Boston Bruins after getting traded by the New Jersey Devils. And Zacha proved to the organization and to his teammates that he could excel in Boston with his risk turning into a reward of a four-year contract extension, which the Bruins announced this past Saturday, that carries an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.
ESPN Delivers ‘Big Prediction’ For Patriots’ 2023 Offseason
ESPN believes there will be a Patriots reunion this NFL offseason. And no, we’re not talking about the Foxboro fantasy of Tom Brady coming back to New England and rejoining forces with Bill Belichick. Several reports coming out of New England following the Patriots’ season-ending loss in Buffalo suggest...
Bruins’ Pavel Zacha Details Importance Of David Krejci Milestone
David Krejci skated in his 1,000th career game Monday, becoming just the seventh player in Boston Bruins history to reach that milestone with the franchise. Krejci’s linemates, fellow countrymen Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak, helped make the occasion all the more special, as the “Czech Mates” combined for nine points in a blowout victory over the Philadelphia Flyers.
Jim Montgomery Explains Why Bruins Recalled Joona Koppanen
Bruins forward Joona Koppanen has to be getting used to shuttling back and forth between Providence and Boston. The 24-year-old, who made his NHL debut last Thursday against the Seattle Kraken before getting sent back down, was recalled by Boston on Tuesday. And Koppanen will be in the lineup Wednesday...
Bruins’ Patrice Bergeron On Fire During Point Per Game Streak
Patrice Bergeron now has one point per game over his last 13. The Boston Bruins crushed the Philadelphia Flyers in a physical 6-0 win at TD Garden on Monday afternoon. Bergeron was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game, and the captain dished an assist on Brad Marchand’s second-period goal.
Hurricanes Looking Like Strong Contenders for Stanley Cup
The Carolina Hurricanes sit on top of the NHL’s Metropolitan division, and there’s good reason to be bullish about their Stanley Cup odds. Getting over the playoff hump and winning multiple rounds in the postseason has been an issue for Carolina, but that hasn’t deterred oddsmakers from listing them as one of the favorites.
NHL Best Bets: Panthers vs. Maple Leafs Game Picks
Two Atlantic division rivals will collide tonight from Scotiabank Arena, with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Florida Panthers. Florida Panthers (+150) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (-182) Total: 6.5 (O -110, U -112) The Panthers enter this divisional tilt playing for the second consecutive day, which saw them post a...
Valeri Nichushkin Rejoins Avalanche at Practice
The Colorado Avalanche are one step closer to getting back to full health. Ryan Boulding tweeted that Avs forward Valeri Nichushkin was back at practice Sunday, wearing a full-contact jersey. That’s a good sign Nichushkin should return to the lineup in the near future. The 27-year-old has been resolving...
Red Sox Trade Pitcher Connor Seabold To NL West Club
The Red Sox announced a trade with a National League West club Tuesday. Boston will trade right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold to the Colorado Rockies for a player to be named later or cash considerations. The Red Sox designated the 26-year-old for assignment last Thursday to make room for Corey Kluber...
Jim Montgomery Believes Bruins Have ‘Best Tandem’ In NHL
BOSTON — The Bruins have a good goalie problem on their hands, and it’s been on full display over the last month or so. The latest showing came Monday afternoon when Jeremy Swayman made saves on all 29 shots he faced in Boston’s dominant 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden. Swayman started off the season slow, suffered an injury but has bounced back nicely, particularly in his last nine games.
Celtics Reportedly Among Teams Interested In Spurs Center
The Celtics could add a center either in the trade or buyout market, and there’s one name that consistently gets brought up. Jakob Poeltl is on an expiring deal, which makes the veteran big man expendable as the San Antonio Spurs continue their rebuild. The 27-year-old’s name has been brought up for Boston before, and things appear to be heating up heading into the NBA All-Star break.
