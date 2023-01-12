6 weekend events in Sacramento: Dine Downtown, the Kings celebrate MLK, ‘March for the Dream’

This weekend will be another rainy one in Sacramento. Still, there is plenty to do around the city if you decide to leave the house.

Dine Downtown kicks off the weekend. If there is a restaurant you’ve been eyeing, now is the time to check it out — you can snag a $45 three-course meal. If you’re not interested in eating out, shop locally at the Midtown Farmers Market on Saturday morning, then cook a seasonal meal with your ingredients.

Martin Luther King Jr, day lands on Monday, Jan. 16. The Kings game on Friday will celebrate the holiday and on Monday, MLK365 will host a march in honor of MLK Day on Monday.

Here’s what is happening in Sacramento Jan. 13 to 16:

Dine Downtown

When: Jan. 13 to Jan. 22

Where: various restaurants

More than 30 restaurants in Sacramento will be participating in this year’s Dine Downtown event . You’ll have the opportunity to explore new restaurants or visit favorites. Menus for restaurants will include a three-course meal for $45. To participate in Dine Downtown this year, just make a reservation at a restaurant of your choice.

Midtown Farmers Market

When: Jan. 14, 8 a.m.

Where: 1050 20th St., Sacramento

If you need to grab some groceries this weekend, instead of heading to the market, you can shop locally at the Midtown Farmers Market. Vendors start setting up early and always have fresh seasonal items to shop from.

Sacramento Kings game

When: Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Where: 500 David J Stern., Sacramento

The Sacramento Kings are playing the Houston Rockets . Tickets for the game range from $14 to $47. During the game they will also honor Dr. Martin Luther Jr.

“[T]he Kings will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., born on January 15, who paved the way for a better world through his civil rights activism. In celebrating his accomplishments, we reflect upon the impact of his work in bettering our nation,” The Kings website states.

2nd Saturday Art Walk

When: Jan. 14, 5-8 p.m.

Where: 3222 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

Take a stroll Saturday evening at the Archival Gallery art walk . Jim Marxen will be exhibiting his “bright, colorful” work.

SacYard pop-up craft fair

When: Jan. 15, 1-5 p.m.

Where: 1725 33rd St., Sacramento

Looking for a laid back Sunday? SacYard is hosting its weekly pop-up craft fair with a “handful of local artisans” in attendance. Home B4 Dark will also start playing live music at 2 p.m.

March for the Dream

When: Jan. 16, 8:30 a.m.

Where: 3835 Freeport Blvd., Sacramento

Martin Luther King day is on Monday, Jan. 16. To “honor the past,” MLK365 , is hosting a 4-mile “March for the Dream.” It will kick off at Sacramento City College parking lot, where it will also conclude. Participants will have the option to walk an additional mile, but it is not mandatory. The march is free to anybody who wants to participate.

MLK365 says arrive by 8 a.m. for the 8:30 a.m. program. The march will depart at 9:15 a.m.

