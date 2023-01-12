ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, MO

Gallatin businessman presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting

Gallatin businessman, David Critten, presented the program at the Thursday meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Critten talked about Landmark Manufacturing, established by Critten’s grandfather in 1953 as Longwood Furnace. The company manufactured furnace-related items on a local and regional basis until 1974 when it began nationwide distribution. The company entered the metal fabrication subcontractor business in 1978, changing its name to Landmark in 1986.
GALLATIN, MO
Jamesport Tri-County School District announces Homecoming candidates

The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced its Homecoming candidates. They include seniors Derick Curtis and Lucy Turner, juniors Matthew Manning and Madison Reeter, sophomores Jerod Carter and Addison Lewis, and freshmen Carter Fewins and Madi Page. Basketball candidates are Landen Dodds and Dani Critten. A pep rally will be...
JAMESPORT, MO
Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter

Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29,...
TRENTON, MO
Obituary & Services: Wayne Robert Albertson

Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri. Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.
WHEELING, MO
Obituary: Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon

Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon – age 90 of Kidder, MO passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date. Burial at Centenary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.
KIDDER, MO
Obituary & Services: Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell

Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Her death followed a diagnosis of cancer six days prior. Judy was born June 29, 1934, in Holt, Missouri, the younger of two children of Cecil and Katherine...
LATHROP, MO
15-year-old teenager arrested after burglarizing library and pawn shop in Cameron

Cameron Police report a teenager was taken into custody after the youth was observed inside a business early Monday morning for the apparent purpose of burglary. Cameron Police Department’s 911 Center received an alarm call from the R and R Pawn Shop at about 12:25 am Monday. The dispatcher also received a second 911 call from a citizen reporting the burglary at the Pawn Shop. Officers then responded to the business located in the 200 block of East 3rd Street.
CAMERON, MO
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV

Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
GENTRY COUNTY, MO

