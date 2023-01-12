Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Gallatin businessman presents program at Trenton Rotary Club meeting
Gallatin businessman, David Critten, presented the program at the Thursday meeting of the Trenton Rotary Club. Critten talked about Landmark Manufacturing, established by Critten’s grandfather in 1953 as Longwood Furnace. The company manufactured furnace-related items on a local and regional basis until 1974 when it began nationwide distribution. The company entered the metal fabrication subcontractor business in 1978, changing its name to Landmark in 1986.
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission signs memorandum of understanding with Green Hills Regional Planning Commission
The Grundy County Commission on January 17th signed a memorandum of understanding with the Green Hills Regional Planning Commission. Presiding Commissioner Phillip Ray reports the annual memorandum involves the county giving the regional planning commission 45 cents per capita based on the 2020 census. The money goes to match projects...
kttn.com
Trenton Board of Adjustment, Planning and Zoning commission to hold public hearings
The Trenton Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing regarding a variance request, and the Planning and Zoning commission will hold a hearing involving a conditional use permit request. The hearings will be at the Trenton City Hall on February 6th at 7 pm. The Board of Adjustment will...
kttn.com
Milan School District Superintendent, Ben Yocom, accepts position with Aurora School District
Current Milan C-2 School District Superintendent Ben Yocom confirms he has accepted the superintendent position for the Aurora R-8 School District. He will assume the role on July 1st. Yocom started in Milan in July 2014. He says that, during his time as Milan’s superintendent, the district has had a...
kttn.com
Former Newtown-Harris High School teacher named CEO and manager of Iowa State Fair
A former Newtown-Harris High School teacher and coach has been named chief executive officer and manager of the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines. Jeremy Parsons’s appointment will be effective in early March. Gary Slater had been CEO since 2001 and announced his retirement in October. Parsons was at...
kttn.com
Jamesport Tri-County School District announces Homecoming candidates
The Jamesport Tri-County School District has announced its Homecoming candidates. They include seniors Derick Curtis and Lucy Turner, juniors Matthew Manning and Madison Reeter, sophomores Jerod Carter and Addison Lewis, and freshmen Carter Fewins and Madi Page. Basketball candidates are Landen Dodds and Dani Critten. A pep rally will be...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Randall Huffstutter
Randall Huffstutter, 64, a resident of Trenton, Missouri died at 1:57 P.M., Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Belton Regional Medical Center, Belton, Missouri. A Memorial visitation will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, from 2:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M. at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Mr. Huffstutter was born August 29,...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Wayne Robert Albertson
Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri. Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.
kttn.com
Trenton teenager arrested on multiple allegations, another extradited back to Grundy County
A Trenton resident faces charges after he allegedly hit a police officer in the face. The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports that 19-year-old Davidson Garrett was arrested by the Trenton Police Department on January 12th and charged on January 13th. He has been charged with two counts of felony...
kttn.com
Carroll County Sheriff’s Department seeking public assistance identifying suspects
The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department is asking for public assistance in locating or providing information regarding two suspects who fled from a traffic stop and allegedly used the car to knock down a deputy. It was around 5 pm on Thursday when the deputy and a Carrollton police officer...
kttn.com
Obituary: Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon
Mary Frances (Harris) Weldon – age 90 of Kidder, MO passed away Monday morning, January 16, 2023, at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City, Missouri. A Celebration Of Life will be held at the family farm at a later date. Burial at Centenary Cemetery near Gallatin. Arrangements entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Gallatin. (660) 663-2117.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell
Judith Ann (Bogart) Norvell, 88, a longtime resident of Lathrop, MO, passed peacefully on January 15, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg, MO. Her death followed a diagnosis of cancer six days prior. Judy was born June 29, 1934, in Holt, Missouri, the younger of two children of Cecil and Katherine...
kttn.com
15-year-old teenager arrested after burglarizing library and pawn shop in Cameron
Cameron Police report a teenager was taken into custody after the youth was observed inside a business early Monday morning for the apparent purpose of burglary. Cameron Police Department’s 911 Center received an alarm call from the R and R Pawn Shop at about 12:25 am Monday. The dispatcher also received a second 911 call from a citizen reporting the burglary at the Pawn Shop. Officers then responded to the business located in the 200 block of East 3rd Street.
kttn.com
13-year-old and 15-year-old teenagers taken to hospital after crashing Polaris Ranger UTV
Two teenage boys were taken to the hospital following a single-vehicle accident Monday morning in Gentry County one-half mile south of Albany. A 13-year-old from Albany was driving a Polaris Ranger northbound on Issac Miller Trail when he lost control and the four-wheeler began to skid, causing it to overturn. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and landed on the roadway.
Comments / 0