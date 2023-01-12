Wayne Robert Albertson, age 95, a resident of Wheeling, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at the Life Care Center of Brookfield, Brookfield, Missouri. Wayne was born the son of Weber Wesley and Gladys Ruth (Collis) Albertson on February 20, 1927, in Wheeling, Missouri. He was a 1945 graduate of Wheeling High School. He served in the United States Army Air Corps for one year. He then served in the United States Army from 1950 until 1952. Wayne was united in marriage to Sarah Pauline Hunt on October 28, 1951, in Lebanon, Missouri. She preceded him in death on November 24, 2019. He worked as a self-employed farmer. Wayne enjoyed woodworking and was a computer guru.

