ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Alert neighbor’s quick thinking leads to human trafficking arrest, Arizona cops say

By Don Sweeney
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02dbUR_0kCZw4XB00

A neighbor noticed something seemed “off” in a fight between two neighbors and called Scottsdale police, leading to the rescue of a human trafficking victim, Arizona cops say.

The neighbor overhead a man threatening to punch a woman, KNXV reported. Court documents obtained by the station say he had hired her as a housekeeper but then forced her to work as a prostitute, keeping her money and legal documents locked in his car.

The two fought when she began refusing to have sex with customers, KNXV reported.

When the neighbor reported the incident to police, the woman told officers she was being trafficked by the man, a Jan. 10 Scottsdale Police Department news release said.

Stephen Hurry was arrested on charges including sex trafficking, pandering, sexual abuse, aggravated assault, assault, criminal damage and disorderly conduct, the release said.

Police did not say when the initial incident took place.

Scottsdale is a city of 242,000 people about 10 miles northeast of Phoenix.

If you or someone you know is in immediate danger, please call 911.

To report potential trafficking situations, you can contact the national hotline at 1-888-373-7888 or chat with the online hotline.

A Texas duo who drove to Miami brought along a teen they sold for sex, police say

Woman arrested after forcing 13-year-old foster girl to have sex with adults, police say

Man charged with sex trafficking. Victim jumped from car in Miami to avoid beating

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

54K+
Followers
602
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy