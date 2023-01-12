Flyers' Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov did not skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as the Flyers celebrated their annual Pride night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Provorov said his choice was to stay true to himself and his religion. He played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia’s 5-2 victory.

