Citrus County Chronicle
37.0 at 38: LeBron James goes on scoring tear after birthday
LOS ANGELES (AP) — At a time in life when all but the world's greatest athletes are slowing down, LeBron James has picked up speed. James turned 38 years old on Dec. 30, deep in his 20th season in the NBA. He celebrated by scoring 47 points on his birthday in Atlanta, and the second-leading scorer in league history has been on a vintage roll ever since.
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday scores season-high 37, Bucks beat Raptors 130-122
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored a season-high 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Toronto Raptors 130-122 on Tuesday night. The Bucks, playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo for the fourth consecutive game, shot 19 for 39 (49%) from 3-point range.
Citrus County Chronicle
Embiid scores 41, 76ers dominate Clippers in 120-110 victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Joel Embiid set the tone with 26 points in the first half. Philadelphia's bench came up big in the late going. Embiid finished with 41 points and the 76ers recovered after blowing a 14-point, first-half lead to beat the Los Angeles Clippers 120-110 on Tuesday night for their third straight win.
Citrus County Chronicle
Johnson hits career-high 36, Spurs top Nets, end 5-game skid
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson had a career-high 36 points and 11 rebounds and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a five-game skid with a 106-98 win over the injury slowed Brooklyn Nets on Tuesday night. “A ton of energy, a ton of confidence, that’s who Keldon is,” San...
Citrus County Chronicle
Malone out for Nuggets due to protocols, Adelman steps in
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets assistant coach David Adelman once served as a ball boy for the Portland Trail Blazers. His dad was a successful coach of the Blazers, too. Now, he'll be making his acting head coaching debut against, as it just so happens, Portland. Adelman slides over a seat to the top spot on the bench Tuesday night with coach Michael Malone sidelined after entering the league's health and safety protocols.
Citrus County Chronicle
Hurts 'full go' for Eagles for divisional playoffs vs Giants
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — As the Eagles weathered a smidgen of adversity with a late-season losing streak, 76ers coach Doc Rivers stepped in to steady unease that Jalen Hurts & Co. were spiraling toward an early postseason exit. “They’re going to be in the Super Bowl. Relax,” Rivers told reporters....
Citrus County Chronicle
Warren ready to embrace new challenge as Bears president
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Kevin Warren is ready to tackle a new challenge as president and CEO of the Chicago Bears, and he has a big one going from Big Ten commissioner to leading a founding NFL franchise. A new suburban stadium could be on the horizon. The...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants' Jones changing narrative, silencing his critics
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Daniel Jones’ future with the New York Giants was murky heading into this season with plenty of critics wondering if he could truly ever be a franchise-type quarterback. Too many turnovers. Too inconsistent. Too few victories.
Citrus County Chronicle
Cards GM Ossenfort on rebuild: 'Ego will not be tolerated'
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Monti Ossenfort watched in dismay two years ago as Arizona's Kyler Murray ripped apart the Tennessee Titans defense, accounting for five touchdowns in Arizona's 38-13 victory. He's much more excited to see the quarterback again now that they're part of the same team.
Citrus County Chronicle
Holiday sparks late rally as Bucks beat Pacers 132-119
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday and the Milwaukee Bucks responded to the Indiana Pacers' fast start by delivering a dominant performance down the stretch. Holiday scored a season-high 35 points to go along with 11 assists for his third straight double-double and the Bucks rallied to beat the Pacers 132-119 on Monday. The Pacers had led 76-65 at the break after matching their highest first-half point total of the season.
Citrus County Chronicle
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:58 p.m. EST
Flyers' Provorov cites religion for boycott on Pride night. PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov cited his Russian Orthodox religion as the reason he did not participate in pregame warmups when the team wore Pride-themed jerseys and used sticks wrapped in rainbow Pride tape. The 26-year-old Provorov did not skate with his teammates before Tuesday night’s game against Anaheim as the Flyers celebrated their annual Pride night in celebration and support of the LGBTQ+ community. Provorov said his choice was to stay true to himself and his religion. He played nearly 23 minutes in Philadelphia’s 5-2 victory.
