Jackson County, FL

WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
DECATUR COUNTY, GA
niceville.com

Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized

WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
FREEPORT, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic shift on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

SR 79 and Front Beach Road roundabout now open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An absolute nightmare is how some businesses describe what the construction has been like where SR 79 meets Front Beach Road. But they said the nightmare will hopefully be over soon, with the roundabout officially in use as of Monday. Domino’s General Manager Brittany...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
wdhn.com

Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
DOTHAN, AL
wtvy.com

Explosion injures two in Geneva County

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
WCTV

Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WMBB

Chase suspect faces aggravated assault charges

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that the man who led them on a dangerous chase Thursday and tried to swim to freedom in a retention pond is facing multiple charges. Authorities said James Henry Lee III was driving a vehicle reportedly stolen from Georgia with tags that were stolen […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”. On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wdhn.com

UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting

SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
GENEVA COUNTY, AL
wdhn.com

GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash

(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
DALE COUNTY, AL

