Read full article on original website
Related
WJHG-TV
Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
WJHG-TV
Deputies: Car cuts off patrol vehicle in U-turn, ends in collision
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A deputy has minor injuries after troopers say a vehicle allegedly collided into a patrol car on Tuesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a Walton County Sheriff’s Office marked Explorer was traveling east on Caswell Road. Meanwhile, a Cadillac Escalade driver was stopped facing west on the north shoulder of Caswell Road east of the patrol car.
JCSO patrol car involved in a car crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a traffic crash involving a Jackson County Sheriff patrol car. Officials said a patrol car side-swiped a gray SUV as a deputy responded to a 911 call. The accident happened at the intersection of State Road 71 and Malloy Plaza. No one was injured.
WCTV
Two dead, five injured in Saturday crash near FL-GA line
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Two people died and five more were injured in a crash in rural Decatur County Saturday, not far from the Florida-Georgia state line. According to Decatur County Fire Rescue, the crash happened Saturday afternoon at the intersection of Hannatown Road and Jep Martin Road. The crash...
niceville.com
Shooting reportedly takes place in Freeport; man hospitalized
WALTON COUNTY, Fla— An alleged shooting that reportedly took place at a home in Freeport early Friday morning is under investigation by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, the agency said in an announcement. According to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), the alleged shooting occurred off East Bayou...
WJHG-TV
Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
WJHG-TV
Traffic shift on Front Beach Road
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
Drivers can begin using the Y intersection roundabout Monday
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Big changes are coming to the “Y” intersection in Panama City Beach. Beginning Monday westbound traffic will use the new roundabout. North and southbound traffic will use the east half of the old “Y” intersection to access Front Beach Road. Panama City Beach officials said motorists should slow down […]
WJHG-TV
SR 79 and Front Beach Road roundabout now open
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An absolute nightmare is how some businesses describe what the construction has been like where SR 79 meets Front Beach Road. But they said the nightmare will hopefully be over soon, with the roundabout officially in use as of Monday. Domino’s General Manager Brittany...
Man Arrested In Stolen Vehicle From Georgia With Stolen Plates From Florida
One would have to wonder if the gas in the vehicle was also borrowed. Georgia man James Henry Lee III was arrested in Bay County, Florida, for driving a stolen vehicle out of Georgia. Investigators say the man was driving a vehicle reported stolen in
wdhn.com
GCSO: 2 men rushed to local hospitals after throwing gasoline on an outdoor fire
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — 2 men were rushed to local hospitals Saturday night after officials say they threw gasoline on an outdoor fire, according to the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office. The incident involved two men and it occurred on Clark Road in Geneva County. One of the...
wdhn.com
Investigation of multiple vehicle break-ins, DPD asks for public assistance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The Dothan Police Department is investigating multiple vehicles being broken into over the weekend. The break-ins occurred in parking lots of multiple buildings along the Westside and Northside of Ross Clark Circle. During these break-ins, suspects broke the windows of several vehicles and stole valuables, according to Dothan Police.
wtvy.com
Explosion injures two in Geneva County
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two people were rushed to the hospital Saturday night after gasoline was poured onto an outdoor fire, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms. The accelerant explosion occurred along Clark Road in the southernmost part of Geneva County and near the Black community. The condition of those...
wdhn.com
Childhood friend reflects on the life of Daleville woman killed in multi-vehicle crash
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Bridgett Markoff wiped away tears as she recalls a horrific Monday evening when she got the news online that her childhood friend, Gracie Rivera died in a car crash. “Really hard to believe even still now I don’t wanna believe it I wanna be able...
WCTV
Owner of ‘Pinky’s Moving Service’ facing fraud, larceny charges
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee business owner is facing fraud and larceny charges after allegedly altering a check from a customer. The owner of Pinky’s Moving Service, Trenton Pinkney, was arrested last week and later released on bond. WCTV spoke with Kimberly Ledford, whose father hired the company...
Chase suspect faces aggravated assault charges
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay County Sheriff’s deputies said Friday that the man who led them on a dangerous chase Thursday and tried to swim to freedom in a retention pond is facing multiple charges. Authorities said James Henry Lee III was driving a vehicle reportedly stolen from Georgia with tags that were stolen […]
WJHG-TV
Officials confirm fatal shooting in Lynn Haven home is “justifiable”
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday’s shooting at a Lynn Haven home that left one man dead was a “justifiable use of force.”. On Tuesday morning, BCSO responded to a home on North Bay Drive in the College Point area of Bay County. Officials said an intruder entered the home around 6 a.m. A mother, father, and child were home at the time, and the mother heard a noise, saw the alleged intruder, and got her husband’s attention.
WCTV
Tallahassee man accused of kidnapping, murder now on trial
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee man accused of a December 2018 kidnapping and murder is now on trial. Christopher Rumph is accused of kidnapping 27-year-old Kelton Washington from a Tallahassee motel, driving him to Gadsden County, and shooting him on the side of the road. Washington’s family had reported...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Geneva County shooting
SAMSON, Ala. (WDHN) — The suspect in the deadly shooting of a 60-year-old Florida man is in custody. Jason Kersey has been arrested and charged with one count of murder. On the evening of Thursday, January 12, the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of a shooting near the Piney Grove Community north of Samson.
wdhn.com
GoFundMe pages created for victims in Dale County crash
(WDHN) — Victims in the multi-vehicle wreck that happened in Dale County this week is needing help financially. Gracie Rivera and Corey Collins were riding on Highway 27 in the Ozark area earlier this week when their motorcycle hit another car — ejecting them from the bike. After...
Comments / 0