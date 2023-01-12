Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys
Tom Brady was caught committing a dirty move in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ 31-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in their NFC Wild Card Playoff game on Monday night. Brady’s Buccaneers were down 24-0 in the third quarter and Brady completed a pass to Chris Godwin that went to the Bucs’ 29. Godwin lost a... The post Tom Brady caught committing dirty move in loss to Cowboys appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sportszion.com
“I’ll miss the guys” Packers’ QB Aaron Rodgers makes shocking statement amid retirement rumors
For quite some time, rumors about Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers have been circulating. As he’s emphasized before, Rodgers is going to take some time to get away, ponder whether he wants to continue playing, and discuss with the Packers where the organization stands. His recent statement fueled that anticipation once again in a press conference.
thecomeback.com
Joe Burrow reacts to terrible Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals may have beaten the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night, but it wasn’t always pretty, particularly on the offensive line after several injuries to a unit the team worked hard to improve during the offseason. But following the win, star quarterback Joe Burrow still sounds confident. Heading...
Stephen A. Smith Says NFL Coach Is Getting Fired
An NFL head coach firing is underway, according to ESPN's Stephen A. Smith. The Los Angeles Chargers fell to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening, blowing a 27-point lead on the road. Following the game, many in the NFL world are calling for the head coach to be fired. Earlier this week, ...
Camille Kostek Reveals Sneaky Way in Which Gronk Asked Her Out
The two have been dating since 2013. They cheered and played for the New England Patriots at the time.
Patriots Rumors: Latest On Jerod Mayo’s, Matt Patricia’s New Roles
What will the New England Patriots’ coaching staff look like next season? We received a few hints on Monday. Scott Zolak, the Patriots’ radio analyst for 98.5 The Sports Hub, revealed on his “Zolak & Bertrand” show what he’s heard about New England’s forthcoming coaching changes.
Was Mike McDaniel Actually Vaping On Sideline Of Bills-Dolphins?
Mike McDaniel had plenty of explaining to do following the Miami Dolphins’ wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but one thing that he escaped his postgame media availability without talking about was a viral social media video that made the rounds. Despite being at the forefront of...
What Tom Brady Told ESPN Broadcast Crew About His NFL Future
Many people assume Tom Brady will be back next season, be it for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Las Vegas Raiders or some other team. But maybe the legendary quarterback isn’t set on returning after all. Maybe the 45-year-old needs to think about it for a while. That’s what...
The worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio is out: Adam Jones to host WEEI’s afternoon show
Jones will reunite with Christian Arcand, his former co-host at the Sports Hub, and will join Meghan Ottolini on WEEI's afternoon show, which will be called "Jones and Mego." Adam Jones’s move from 98.5 The Sports Hub to WEEI has been the worst-kept secret in Boston sports radio over the past few weeks. WEEI made it official on Friday morning.
Did Lamar Jackson Send Message To Ravens With Cryptic Instagram?
Less than 12 hours after their 2022 season officially ended, the Ravens received an apparent message from their franchise cornerstone. Lamar Jackson’s NFL future is uncertain as he inches closer to free agency, which officially opens in mid-March. Jackson and Baltimore failed to reach a long-term agreement prior to the start of the campaign, thus setting up the possibility of the star quarterback leaving the organization through the open market this offseason.
ESPN Delivers ‘Big Prediction’ For Patriots’ 2023 Offseason
ESPN believes there will be a Patriots reunion this NFL offseason. And no, we’re not talking about the Foxboro fantasy of Tom Brady coming back to New England and rejoining forces with Bill Belichick. Several reports coming out of New England following the Patriots’ season-ending loss in Buffalo suggest...
Al Michaels, Tony Dungy Crushed For Brutal Chargers-Jaguars Call
NFL fans were treated to a playoff comeback for the ages Saturday night at TIAA Bank Field. It’s safe to say Al Michaels and Tony Dungy didn’t exactly capture the moment. The legendary play-by-play voice and former NFL head coach were on the call for NBC’s broadcast of the Chargers-Jaguars wild-card matchup. Michaels and Dungy understandably were bereft of energy and excitement when Los Angeles led 27-0 in the first half, but those tones failed to change as Jacksonville mounted the third-largest postseason comeback in league history.
thesource.com
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Top New England Patriots executive reportedly pushing for specific offensive coordinator
The New England Patriots vowed to make changes to their offensive coaching staff for the 2023 season. While the search
Patriots Rumors: Why Bill O’Brien ‘Not Gung-Ho’ About OC Job
Bill O’Brien seems like a perfect fit for the Patriots, but does he see it that way?. O’Brien, who spent one season as New England’s offensive coordinator in 2011, reportedly is a leading candidate for the Patriots’ OC vacancy. And with Bill Belichick set to interview coaches for the role this week, it might not be long before O’Brien is announced as Matt Patricia’s replacement.
Ravens’ John Harbaugh Explains Bizarre Clock Management In Loss
An NFL team will typically want as much time to score as possible when trailing in a playoff game. Apparently, that wasn’t the case with John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night. The Ravens, trailing 24-17, started their final drive of the game at the Bengals 46-yard...
Miami Reporter Drilled With Snowball Before Dolphins-Bills Game
The Buffalo Bills boast one of, if not the most, rabid fanbases in the entire NFL. Will Manso was reminded of this notion the hard way on assignment in Western New York this week. Manso, the Sports Director for WPLG Local 10 News in South Florida, was reporting in Buffalo...
Sean Payton Reveals Cost To Acquire Him In Trade With Saints
Sean Payton figures to fetch an expensive contract from whichever team convinces him to put a headset back on. But signing Payton to a lucrative deal only will be half the battle of bringing the Super Bowl-winning head coach on board to an organization. Although the overflow of Payton reports...
Buccaneers Provide Update On Injured Wideout Russell Gage
Buccaneers receiver Russell Gage had to be carted off the field in the final minutes of Tampa Bay’s wild-card loss to the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Monday. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles had limited updates after the game but explained Gage was taken to the hospital and was being evaluated for a concussion and neck injury. The organization released a statement Tuesday morning with more information on Gage’s condition.
Buccaneers Activate C Ryan Jensen from IR, Expected to Play Monday
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are set to welcome back a key piece of their offense, and it couldn’t come at a better time. According to ESPN.com, Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to play in Monday’s Wild Card matchup versus the Dallas Cowboys.
NESN
Boston, MA
28K+
Followers
52K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0