WSAW
Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
WSAW
Nonprofit aims to help Marathon County residents stay in their homes thanks to help from volunteers
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County residents age 60 and older may be eligible to receive assistance from volunteers at Faith in Action. Faith in Action offers quality services at no cost for seniors to live in their homes as long as feasibly possible. Ruth Hebbe is the executive program...
WSAW
Smokey, a timber wolf at the Wildwood Zoo in Marshfield, has passed away at age 11
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The City of Marshfield Parks & Recreation Department regretfully announced Tuesday the passing of Smokey, one of the male timber wolves, at the Wildwood Zoo. At the time of his death, he was almost 12 years old and considered a senior wolf. The Athens Vet staff...
WSAW
Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
WSAW
Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WSAW
Crews battle fire at Tripoli gas station for nearly 8 hours, cause still under investigation
TRIPOLI, Wis. (WSAW) - The Tomahawk Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at the Tripoli BP in Lincoln County. The fire was reported around 4 a.m. The property is located on Highway 8 in the town of Somo. It’s also about 20 minutes east of Prentice.
WSAW
Multiple crashes reported on Hwy 8 in Lincoln County due to icy roads, portion of highway now closed
TOMAHAWK, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Highway Department has shut down Highway 8 at Highway 51 due to numerous crashes. Both east and westbound lanes are closed on US 8 between US 51 and N Riffle Rd because of multiple vehicle incidents in Oneida County. Icy roads are to blame.
WSAW
United Way’s February Challenge strives to help families through final stretch of winter
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter adds extra challenges to the difficult tasks of connecting with each other, maintaining healthy activity, and engaging in the community. The United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties developed the Cabin Fever Challenge to help families thrive through the final stretch of winter and mitigate those added challenges with a family-focused activity.
WSAW
Cardiologists recommend checking up on your heart health
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we learn more about cardiac arrest with the news of Lisa Marie Presley and Damar Hamlin, one thing that’s shown is for people to stay on top of their heart health because doing so gives someone a better chance of survival and recovery. The...
WSAW
MMCCU and Weiler’s show appreciation for school crossing guards
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to and from school and the City of Marshfield is honoring those crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler’s...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department investigating death of driver found in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the circumstances of a death involving a driver whose vehicle was found in a pond over the weekend. Authorities said around 2 p.m. Sunday, the Portage County Communications Center received a report of a possible crash near...
WSAW
Portage County Sheriff’s Department releases name of man found dead in pond
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Portage County Sheriff’s Department has released the name of a 57-year-old man found dead in his vehicle in a pond. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances of Vince Kluck’s death. Around 2 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Portage County Communications Center received...
WSAW
Central Wisconsin’s gaming convention ‘Evercon’ to be held this weekend
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Gamers from all over Wisconsin and neighboring states will get together this weekend for Evercon. It’s a central Wisconsin gaming convention that has been running for over 20 years. “We have board games, dice, everything you can think of video games. Over the years, it’s...
WSAW
Weston man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2021 stabbing
Teen, 18-year-old arrested for teen boy's murder in El Mirage. On Monday, officers spotted 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza and the teen driving in El Mirage and pulled them over. They were taken into custody.
WSAW
Democrats propose advisory referendum about overturning state's abortion ban
Weston man gets life in prison without parole for 2021 fatal stabbing.
WSAW
Marathon boys, Wausau West girls victorious in non-conference basketball action
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon boys basketball took home a big win over ranked Mosinee on Tuesday, while the Wausau West girls knocked off Eau Claire Memorial. Six-foot-nine Grant Warren matched up with six-foot-six Davin Stoffel of Mosinee in the battle of the bigs. Warren got the better of Stoffel, scoring 22 points to Stoffel’s 19 in a 67-60 win for Marathon.
WSAW
Hello, My Name Is: Alex Willfahrt
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Auburndale boys’ basketball team saw their season end in the regional final last year. A 60-56 home loss to Colby was a bitter pill to swallow. However, it also lit a fire. “I mean it was kind of a disappointing end to last year...
