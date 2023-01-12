ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WSAW

Eye Clinic of Wisconsin opens new location in Marshfield

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Eye Clinic of Wisconsin has opened its eighth office in Marshfield and beginning Monday, Drs. Douglas Edwards, John Flatter, Afua Shin, and Christiana Gandy will begin seeing patients. They will provide specialty care for glaucoma, cataracts, and corneal conditions. “For 60 years, the Eye Clinic...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Hazardous road conditions reported in Langlade County

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Icy road conditions have created hazardous travel in Langlade County. Around 11 a.m. Monday, the Langlade County Sheriff’s Department reported the highway department has been unable to effectively salt and sand all routes of travel. All secondary routes in Langlade County have experienced patches of...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Wausau has a new modern cabin getaway

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The modern cabin is located on Owl Ridge Road and is about 15 minutes from downtown Wausau. It includes unique amenities like a heated floor, a bidet, an Amazon Echo, and more. Owner Randy Bangs said the design of the cabin is modern but comfortable. “It’s...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

United Way’s February Challenge strives to help families through final stretch of winter

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - Winter adds extra challenges to the difficult tasks of connecting with each other, maintaining healthy activity, and engaging in the community. The United Way of South Wood and Adams Counties developed the Cabin Fever Challenge to help families thrive through the final stretch of winter and mitigate those added challenges with a family-focused activity.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
WSAW

Cardiologists recommend checking up on your heart health

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As we learn more about cardiac arrest with the news of Lisa Marie Presley and Damar Hamlin, one thing that’s shown is for people to stay on top of their heart health because doing so gives someone a better chance of survival and recovery. The...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

MMCCU and Weiler’s show appreciation for school crossing guards

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Each day, dedicated adult crossing guards show up at their assigned crossings to assist students in their journeys to and from school and the City of Marshfield is honoring those crossing guards during School Crossing Guard Recognition Week. The Marshfield Medical Center Credit Union and Weiler’s...
MARSHFIELD, WI
WSAW

Weston man sentenced to life in prison for fatal 2021 stabbing

Teen, 18-year-old arrested for teen boy's murder in El Mirage. On Monday, officers spotted 18-year-old Emanuel Longoria Almanza and the teen driving in El Mirage and pulled them over. They were taken into custody. A plan for $188 billion in Texas. Updated: moments ago. Lawsuit alleging records law violations filed...
WESTON, WI
WSAW

Marathon boys, Wausau West girls victorious in non-conference basketball action

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon boys basketball took home a big win over ranked Mosinee on Tuesday, while the Wausau West girls knocked off Eau Claire Memorial. Six-foot-nine Grant Warren matched up with six-foot-six Davin Stoffel of Mosinee in the battle of the bigs. Warren got the better of Stoffel, scoring 22 points to Stoffel’s 19 in a 67-60 win for Marathon.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Hello, My Name Is: Alex Willfahrt

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Auburndale boys’ basketball team saw their season end in the regional final last year. A 60-56 home loss to Colby was a bitter pill to swallow. However, it also lit a fire. “I mean it was kind of a disappointing end to last year...
AUBURNDALE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy