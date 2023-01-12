When Janelle Monáe revealed herself to be nonbinary in April 2022, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said she uses she/her or they/them pronouns — but the “pronoun” she really prefers is “freeassmuthafucka.” She is the first to admit she’s no expert on the subject, but has been using her platform to speak candidly about her gender identity nonetheless. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Grammy-nominated musician explained during a Jan. 9 interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.

