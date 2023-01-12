Read full article on original website
Theo James Would “Love” To Star In George Michael Biopic
In recent years, the releases of music biopics has gained traction: Bohemian Rhapsody, Rocketman, and I Wanna Dance With Somebody, for instance. And it appears the influx is showing little sign of slowing down. Now, the life story of the late George Michael — who passed away in 2016 — is reportedly set to hit the big screen, and The White Lotus Season 2 star Theo James is tipped to take on the coveted role.
Phoebe Dynevor Is The Ultimate Bridgerton Belle In A Stunning Floral Gown
Trading Regency-era England for Ancient Greece, Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor brought the florals to the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards on Jan. 15. Dynevor was in attendance to present the award for Best Actor in a Drama Series, which went to Better Call Saul’s Bob Odenkirk. The actor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix drama, wore a custom dress from her go-to French fashion house Louis Vuitton. Styled by Nicky Yates, the star paired the flowing look with subtle Charlotte Tilbury make-up, and wore her hair in a simple plait, with loose strands framing her face.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Jennifer Lopez Says Her and Ben Affleck’s Kids Moved in With Them: It’s Been an ‘Emotional Transition’
Broadimage/Shutterstock Two becoming one. Jennifer Lopez opened up about the process of blending her and Ben Affleck's families after their wedding last year. "We moved in together. The kids moved in together," the Hustlers actress, 53, explained during a Monday, January 16, appearance on the Today show. "It's been, like, a really kind of emotional […]
20 Years Ago, J.Lo Was Supposed To Kiss Madonna With Britney At The VMAs
Madonna almost kissed a different pop star at the VMAs. On Jan. 16, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she was supposed to be a part of Madonna and Britney Spears’ infamous 2003 MTV Video Music Awards performance, confirming years of rumors. However, due to a previous obligation 20 years ago, she couldn’t make it happen, and Christina Aguilera was brought in instead.
Rihanna Shares Video Of Black Panther 2 Filmmakers’ First Reaction To “Lift Me Up”
Rihanna’s comeback is in full force. After taking six years away from music to focus on her fashion and beauty lines (which casually made her a billionaire), Rihanna took a baby step back onto the scene last year with a new song that was featured in the Marvel film Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The track “Lift Me Up” plays over the film’s credits as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman, who played King T’Challa in the first film and who passed away in 2020 from colon cancer.
Siva Kaneswaran's Net Worth Shows The Value In Chasing The Sun
Siva Kaneswaran rose to fame in the British Irish boy band The Wanted, and is now set to show off his skating skills in Dancing On Ice. Opening up about his appearance on the series, the singer admitted he’s most wary of Joey Essex when it comes to eyeing up the competition. But away from the ice, how does Siva Kaneswaran make his money? We take a look at the popular star’s income, below.
Janelle Monáe’s Nonbinary “Coming In” Was About “Truth & Authenticity”
When Janelle Monáe revealed herself to be nonbinary in April 2022, the Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said she uses she/her or they/them pronouns — but the “pronoun” she really prefers is “freeassmuthafucka.” She is the first to admit she’s no expert on the subject, but has been using her platform to speak candidly about her gender identity nonetheless. “I’m not this arrogant person that thinks that I have all the answers,” the Grammy-nominated musician explained during a Jan. 9 interview on SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show.
Adam Ali Hopes Waterloo Road Will “Subvert” Queer Misconceptions
Originally airing between 2006 and 2015, BBC’s Waterloo Road focused on the students and teachers of a Greater Manchester comprehensive school. To the delight of longtime fans, the series made a sensational comeback in Jan. 2023, with the likes of Adam Thomas reprising their roles in the much-anticipated reboot. Joining the returning cast is a new generation of characters, including Khalil “Kai” Sharif. But, who is Adam Ali, the actor who plays Waterloo Road’s Kai?
Shakira’s Record-Breaking New Song Takes Direct Aim At Her Ex Gerard Piqué
It’s been a while since pop has thrown up a good old fashioned break-up diss track, but with her new Bizarrap collaboration “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 53,” Shakira appears to be getting her musical revenge against her ex-partner, footballer Gerard Piqué, and his reported new partner Clara Chía Martí. Almost immediately, the song became a huge hit, enjoying the fastest ever rise on YouTube for a Spanish language song — and fits in plenty of barbed lines about their break-up.
