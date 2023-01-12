ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHG-TV

Bay comes up short on the pitch against Gulf Breeze

A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there. Join the Chapter Chat. Updated: 21 hours ago. Join the NewsChannel 7...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Time Travel Tuesday

The roundabout is officially in use as of today. A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Celebrating The Man In The Sea Museum

The roundabout is officially in use as of today. A-Cure and the City of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. Many of the survivors came to the ceremony, talking about the horrible events they say went on there.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Dinner at the Park benefitting Man in the Sea Museum

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The fun and educational Man in the Sea Museum is celebrating its history. Steve Mulholland, President of the Man in the Sea Museum, said that with Bay County being the home of military diving, the museum is a gem to have in town. He said that many of these things that represent the military diving history were developed and built in Panama City.
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Lynn Haven hosts 35th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Festival

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hundreds gathered in Lynn Haven Monday to honor the memory of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. through celebration. ACURE and the city of Lynn Haven teamed up to host the 35th annual MLK Festival at Sharon Sheffield Park. The festival brings friends and families together for a day of fun. It’s a way of reminding the community what Dr. King’s dream was and the importance of unity.
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a warm and humid night tonight w/patchy dense fog developing late. Lows will fall into the low to mid 60s. Rain chances tonight will be 10%. On Wednesday we will see a mix of sun and clouds with just a 20% chance of rain. Highs will reach the mid 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. A cold front will bring a slightly better chance of rain on Thursday w/highs in the mid 70s. Friday will be sunny and slightly cooler. The weekend ahead will be unsettled with storms likely and highs in the 60s. Rain chances Saturday will be 50% (mainly late) and 70% Sunday. Rainfall totals over the next week will be 1-2″.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Latitude Margaritaville grows more with sale of 1000th home

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some say Latitude Margaritaville is where you can permanently be on vacation every day. The Jimmy Buffet-themed 55 and up community is quickly growing just north of Panama City Beach off highway 79. “Unique platform where it’s basically foundational of food, fun music and...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Much warmer for mid-week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After a mild Monday, Tuesday through Thursday is set to be downright warm. Overnight low temperatures will bottom out in the mid to low 50s by midnight, and actually warm prior to sunrise back to around 60 degrees. A mild start to Tuesday will allow highs to reach the mid 70s with south winds picking up to 10 mph. Cloud coverage will increase for Tuesday, with a few peeks of sun and a 20% chance for rain. Isolated rain chances continue into Wednesday, where highs get a few degrees warmer yet. By Thursday, a line of showers will move through during the morning and mid-day hours, with temps returning to the 60s on Friday. Heavier rain will move in to dampen the upcoming weekend.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

A milder feel returns with rain chances

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!. It’s a slightly active morning on satellite and radar with clouds increasing this morning and a stray or spotty light shower possible. We’ll have a chance through the day to see a quick passing shower. You can carry the umbrella if you’ve got places to be and don’t want to be inconvenienced. Otherwise, you could just wait the quick nature of the shower out.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Traffic shift on Front Beach Road

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Traffic patterns will be changing on Front Beach Road as the westbound Front Beach Road through traffic will shift to the new roundabout. Traffic will be moving in both directions through the roundabout. North and Southbound traffic on SR 79 or Arnold Road will use the east half of the old “y” to access Front Beach Road. The west half of the “y’ will be closed for construction.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

SR 79 and Front Beach Road roundabout now open

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - An absolute nightmare is how some businesses describe what the construction has been like where SR 79 meets Front Beach Road. But they said the nightmare will hopefully be over soon, with the roundabout officially in use as of Monday. Domino’s General Manager Brittany...
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District School Graduation Rates

Warm and humid weather will continue this week in NWFL. NewsChannel 7's Jamilka Gibson has more on what they discussed.
WJHG-TV

Panama City Police Department Officers Testing Out New Wheels

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some Panama City Police officers are getting used to their new wheels. All-Terrain Vehicles are being used more and more and the department wants the officers to know how to handle them in all types of situations. Officers went through a series of drills and...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay County crash involving school bus kills truck driver

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Florida man was killed after a crash involving a Bay District Schools’ school bus on Hwy. 231, according to Florida Highway Patrol. In an FHP news release, troopers say a truck was traveling south on Hwy. 231 near Penny Road. That’s when the truck hit the back of a school bus that was at a complete stop on Hwy. 231.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Student Athlete of the Week: Cai McLaughlin

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Cai McLaughlin has been locked in whether it’s high school soccer, high school classes, or even college classes. Mclaughlin is a senior at Bay who’s been kicking it and killing it in school and on the pitch. “Cai is an excellent student on...
PANAMA CITY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy