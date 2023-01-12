ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Everything to Know About ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13: Cast, Details, Spoilers

Lucky number 13! After multiple stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills announced their exits from the show, reality TV fans are wondering who will be on the forthcoming season of the long-running Bravo series. Keep reading for everything to know about season 13 of RHOBH, including the cast, premiere date, former cast members in talks to return and more.
Happy In Paradise? Find Out If 90 Day Fiance’s Carlos and VaLentine Are Still Together

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Carlos Jiménez and De Juan VaLentine fell in love over the internet during a global pandemic — but it would be almost two years before the couple would ever meet in person. So are Carlos and VaLentine still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.
Britney Spears Breaks Silence After ‘Maniac’ Footage at LA Restaurant

Britney Spears has spoken out after footage of her speaking "jibberish" at a Los Angeles restaurant was leaked to media. Spears took to her Instagram to slam the public interest in her "looking like Shrek" after she attended JOEY restaurant in San Fernando Valley with husband Sam Asghari on Friday 13 January.
