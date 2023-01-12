Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Everything to Know About ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 13: Cast, Details, Spoilers
Lucky number 13! After multiple stars from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills announced their exits from the show, reality TV fans are wondering who will be on the forthcoming season of the long-running Bravo series. Keep reading for everything to know about season 13 of RHOBH, including the cast, premiere date, former cast members in talks to return and more.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart Has Found a Lot of Love in the Public Eye: Complete Dating History
A hot commodity! The Chainsmokers member Drew Taggart has dated some lucky ladies throughout his time in the spotlight. Now, the “Roses” musician is making headlines for his romance with Selena Gomez. Life & Style confirmed in January 2023 that the famed DJ and Wizards of Waverly Place...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Happy In Paradise? Find Out If 90 Day Fiance’s Carlos and VaLentine Are Still Together
90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise stars Carlos Jiménez and De Juan VaLentine fell in love over the internet during a global pandemic — but it would be almost two years before the couple would ever meet in person. So are Carlos and VaLentine still together? Keep reading to find out everything we know about their current relationship status.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Tour Brad Pitt’s L.A. Home Amid Reported Sale: See Photos Where Kids Shiloh, Zahara, More Grew Up
Letting go. Brad Pitt is selling his longtime home in the Los Feliz area of Los Angeles for $40 million, People reports. It is where he lived as a bachelor before finding massive fame, as well as the property where he and ex-wife Angelina Jolie raised their six children together.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Britney Spears Breaks Silence After ‘Maniac’ Footage at LA Restaurant
Britney Spears has spoken out after footage of her speaking "jibberish" at a Los Angeles restaurant was leaked to media. Spears took to her Instagram to slam the public interest in her "looking like Shrek" after she attended JOEY restaurant in San Fernando Valley with husband Sam Asghari on Friday 13 January.
Comments / 0