Read full article on original website
Related
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Woman Described the Moment She Discovered Her Parents Were Brother and Sister
Realizing that you've spent the past two decades living a lie is a horrible realization. This kind of stuff belongs in fiction, not real life. This is life for Teresa Weiler. During her appearance on the BBC Radio 4 Life-Changing program, the 64-year-old woman made a startling admission. She learned that her parents were siblings.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Heather Tom Introduces ‘Our New Baby Girl’
“I love her one ear,” the star gushed. Things are coming up ‘Rosie’ for Bold & Beautiful star Heather Tom, who recently took to Instagram to share photos of an adorable new family member. Tom’s onscreen alter-ego is pretty happy these days too, as Katie has been...
Polygon
There’s already a perfect sequel to Prey right under Disney’s nose
The repeatability of the Predator franchise is its true strength. Who needs an overarching canon when all a movie needs is some fun characters, good action, and the answer to a question like “How would a Roman legion react to a Predator attack?” From such humble questions come instant cult classics like Prey, which pitted an aspiring Comanche warrior against the alien hunter.
Polygon
Every The Last of Us Easter egg in the HBO show
HBO’s The Last of Us is a way to revisit the iconic and beloved video game of the same name — to revel in the ways it’s both unchanged and entirely different. For dedicated fans of the game, the appeal of The Last of Us is not necessarily in being surprised by twists and turns of the story; rather, it’s to see the franchise in a new light, picking out the little details that point back to the original media.
Polygon
John Wick director signs on for Rainbow Six movie
John Wick director Chad Stahelski has been recruited to direct Rainbow Six, a live-action adaptation of Tom Clancy’s 1998 thriller novel that spawned the video game franchise of the same name, reports The Hollywood Reporter. Paramount’s Rainbow Six movie will reportedly star Michael B. Jordan as John Kelly, reprising his role as the character from the 2021 movie Without Remorse, also based on a Clancy book.
Polygon
Netflix’s Power Rangers reunion tease is nostalgia at its most bittersweet
It’s hard to talk about Power Rangers history without getting a little sad. Power Rangers: Once & Always is a stark reminder of that, a Netflix special that will reunite some of the original cast members from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers for a 30th anniversary celebration. The video promoting...
Comments / 0