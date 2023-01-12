Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office , a detective with the narcotics division conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on South Main Street.

Another detective arrived on the scene with Leo to conduct a walk-around of the vehicle and, upon completion, searched the vehicle. The search revealed the driver, 28-year-old Nijal Fitzpatrick of Somerset, had 1 ounce of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies. Detectives also found Fitzpatrick had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

He was arrested and charged with:

Failure to appear

Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces)

Buying/possessing drug paraphernalia

Failure to maintain required insurance

Fitzpatrick was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he was searched by the jailer and a white substance in a baggie was located. Detectives found the substance to be cocaine and Fitzpatrick had a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and promoting contraband, both first-degree offenses.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

This incident remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.