ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pulaski County, KY

Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail

By Matthew Duckworth
FOX 56
FOX 56
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h31AT_0kCZtxfA00

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.

According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office , a detective with the narcotics division conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on South Main Street.

Another detective arrived on the scene with Leo to conduct a walk-around of the vehicle and, upon completion, searched the vehicle. The search revealed the driver, 28-year-old Nijal Fitzpatrick of Somerset, had 1 ounce of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies. Detectives also found Fitzpatrick had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.

He was arrested and charged with:

  • Failure to appear
  • Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces)
  • Buying/possessing drug paraphernalia
  • Failure to maintain required insurance

Fitzpatrick was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he was searched by the jailer and a white substance in a baggie was located. Detectives found the substance to be cocaine and Fitzpatrick had a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and promoting contraband, both first-degree offenses.

LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:

This incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

Comments / 3

Related
wymt.com

Firefighters arrested and charged with arson

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Trooper Shane Jacobs told WYMT that three Bell County Volunteer Firefighters were arrested and charged with arson following an investigation of an incident that occurred on June 22, 2022. The arson happened at an abandoned structure on Balkan Road in Pineville. The three Bell County...
PINEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested on drug charges following traffic stop

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Two people are facing charges in Clay County following a traffic stop. It happened early Monday morning off Muddy Gap Road. Deputies stopped a car with two people inside. During their investigation, police found one of those suspects, David Collins, 47, of Manchester, had a warrant out for his arrest. When they searched him, deputies found meth, marijuana and other paraphernalia. They also found other drugs in the car near where Collins had been sitting.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Multiple Individuals Arrested Following String Of Alleged Thefts

Officers with the Monticello Police Department were called to the Walmart by store-security personnel, who had apprehended two women allegedly attempting to steal items from the store. 52-year-old Corina Hatfield and 21-year-old Mercedes Hatfield, both of Monticello, were both arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking. On Saturday afternoon,...
MONTICELLO, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Woman Arrested and Charged With Possession of Methamphetamine and Other Charges

A Laurel County woman was recently arrested after being charged on a Barren County indictment warrant for drug possession. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced that Sheriff’s Deputy Zach Allen arrested 38 year old Kristy Johnson of London Friday Night for a Barren County indictment warrant for first degree possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Traffic Stop Leads To Three Drug Arrests

Laurel County Sheriff John Root and London City Police Chief Chuck Johnson reports the Laurel County Drug Interdiction Task Force a traffic stop led to three meth trafficking arrests. Police pulled over a pickup at the south bound off ramp of exit 38 in London. During the stop officers observed paraphernalia, guns and other items that led a search. Police found approximately 5 ounces of meth in the air filter under the hood and approximately 14 ounces of meth in the luggage rack. 49-year-old Owen Dewayne Mitchell of Corbin and 29-year-old John Wesley Messer Jr of Gray were taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Further investigation led to a third suspect, 61-year-old Woodburn Schlicht of Corbin. He was later arrested after fleeing from Tennessee Highway Patrol officers on I-75 crossing the state line. He was lodged in the Whitley County Detention Center. His photo was not available at the time of the news release.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Woman charged with manslaughter after man found dead from overdose in Wafflehouse bathroom

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is charged with manslaughter after a man died from an overdose in a Wafflehouse bathroom. Police arrested 33-year-old Amanda Hornsby on Tuesday. According to Hornsby’s arrest citation, On Monday, Richmond police responded to a welfare check for a man locked inside a Wafflehouse bathroom. Police found the man, Carl Edwards, deceased from an apparent opioid overdose. Police found traces of heroin in the restroom.
RICHMOND, KY
wymt.com

Recent thefts leave four facing charges in one Southern Kentucky county

WAYNE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It was a busy weekend for police in Wayne County. On Friday, Monticello Police were called to Walmart by store security personnel who had caught two women trying to steal items from the store. Following an investigation, Corina Hatfield, 52, and Mercedes Hatfield, 21, both of Monticello were arrested and charged with theft by unlawful taking.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
wftgam.com

Laurel County Police Arrest Pair In Catalytic Converter Thefts

Laurel County Sheriff John Root says Deputy Tommy Houston and Deputy Greg Poynter were dispatched to a business off US 25 South of London where two men were reportedly attempting to steal catalytic converters off some pickup trucks. Deputies arrived to find 53-year-old Leland Dewayne Ferguson of Gray under a truck using a saw to remove a catalytic converter, while 49-year-old Ronald Derek Cole served as a lookout. Both men were arrested and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
WKRN

KSP investigating deadly crash in Clinton County

Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened in Clinton County. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Suspect charged with stealing from home under construction. Arrest warrant leads to heroin bust. An attempt...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Adair inmate walks away from facility

The Columbia Police Department was called to the Class D facility of the Adair Regional Jail this past Sunday night after staff reported a Class D inmate had walked away from the facility. Shawn Hamilton, 28, of Nicholasville, had been in Adair’s Class D facility since January 9. Police...
COLUMBIA, KY
fox56news.com

Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel County crash

London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. Sides of car removed to rescue passengers in Laurel …. London-Laurel Rescue Squad responded to a vehicle collision on Sunday near 1260 E Highway 192. A consumer’s ‘right to repair’. Electronics right to...
LEXINGTON, KY
935wain.com

Kentucky State Police Investigates Fatal Collision In Clinton County

ALBANY, Ky. (January 16, 2023) – On Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at approximately 4:48 P.M. CST, Kentucky State Police (KSP) Post 15 Troopers responded to a two-vehicle injury collision on US 127 in Clinton County. The preliminary investigation revealed that Jonathan Farmer, age 32 of Eubank, was traveling north...
CLINTON COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Person hit, killed by car in Knox County, KSP investigating

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a deadly crash in Knox County. Police said the crash happened Saturday evening on KY-3439. Detectives said the driver of a 2010 Dodge Ram truck was going north on KY-3439. They said the truck hit a person walking in the roadway.
KNOX COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Vehicle search leads to two arrests in Pulaski County

January 12, 2023 – Sheriff Bobby Jones reports on Tuesday January 10, 2023, two Pulaski County men were arrested following a traffic stop. The incident began when Detective Tan Hudson, with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office Narcotic’s Division, observed a vehicle on Murphy Avenue traveling 45 MPH in a 35 MPH zone. Detective Hudson conducted a traffic stop of the vehicle at the Dollar General Store on Murphy Avenue. Detective Hudson identified the driver and two passengers. While conducting normal traffic stop procedures, Detective Hudson was notified the passengers, Michael Hogston, age 33, of Waynesburg and Tyler Daulton, age 33, of Nancy had outstanding warrants for their arrest.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Hiker injured following fall in Laurel County this weekend

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Crews in Laurel County received a call this weekend that ended with a hiker being rescued and then flown out. Just before 11 a.m. Sunday, officials with the London-Laurel Rescue Squad were called to the Falls City Road area after getting a report a 65-year-old woman had fallen on some ice in a creek.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Several Russell Countians indicted in Adair County

Adair County Grand Jury indictments were released Thursday for both January and December of 2022. The indictments included four individuals from Russell Springs. Barry Joe Kerr on charges of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (two grams or more of methamphetamine), six counts of being a persistent felony offender (first degree), trafficking in a controlled substance second degree, second offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance third degree (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance first degree, second or subsequent offense (drug unspecified-firearms enhanced), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container (first offense), careless driving, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, no registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance or security (first offense), failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, and failure to produce an insurance card.
ADAIR COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Woman Wanted On Murder Indictment Warrant Arrested In Laurel County

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. On Wednesday, January 11th, 39-year-old Danielle Kelly was arrested on a Laurel Circuit Court Murder Indictment warrant and three counts of assault in the first-degree – based on an investigation conducted by Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Mink. Agencies involved...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Two arrested after police find drugs in car during traffic stop

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office is investigating after two people were arrested with outstanding warrants. Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones said Jared Watson, 43, of Somerset and Desma Phillips, 48, of Science Hill were arrested on Tuesday during a traffic stop. Deputies began searching...
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
FOX 56

FOX 56

17K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Lexington News, Weather, Sports, Breaking News | FOX56News.com

 https://fox56news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy