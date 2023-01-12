Tenn. man arrested in Pulaski Co. on marijuana charges, allegedly found with cocaine in jail
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) – Deputies from Pulaski County and K-9 Leo made a drug bust during a traffic stop.
According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office , a detective with the narcotics division conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on South Main Street.
Another detective arrived on the scene with Leo to conduct a walk-around of the vehicle and, upon completion, searched the vehicle. The search revealed the driver, 28-year-old Nijal Fitzpatrick of Somerset, had 1 ounce of marijuana, digital scales, and baggies. Detectives also found Fitzpatrick had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
He was arrested and charged with:
- Failure to appear
- Trafficking in Marijuana (less than 8 ounces)
- Buying/possessing drug paraphernalia
- Failure to maintain required insurance
Fitzpatrick was taken to the Pulaski County Detention Center where he was searched by the jailer and a white substance in a baggie was located. Detectives found the substance to be cocaine and Fitzpatrick had a charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (cocaine) and promoting contraband, both first-degree offenses.
LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:
- Thieves rack up $20k in charges on credit cards stolen from Lexington apartment complex parking lot
- Quarles skips event with ex-officer involved in deadly raid at Breonna Taylor’s home
- Egg prices increasing popularity in Kentucky backyard chickens
This incident remains under investigation.Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.
Comments / 3