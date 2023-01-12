ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
speedonthewater.com

Fountain 38SCX Center Consoles To Anchor Miami Boat Show Presence

Unveiled less than three months ago at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the restyled Fountain Powerboats 38SCX center console will take center stage for the Washington, N.C., company at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show. Visitors to the February 15-19 event will be able to catch the outboard-engine-powered 38-footer either in Fountain’s Miami Beach Convention Center or at the Mercury Racing docks at the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club across Biscayne Bay, where it will be available for demo rides.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Countdown To Miami: Inside The 2023 Miami International Boat Show

We started a bit earlier than usual this year with our reporting on what’s coming to the annual Miami International Boat Show, February 15-19. After five years at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key, the event returned last year to its former home in South Beach at the renovated Miami Beach Convention Center and the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club—formerly Sea Isle Marina—across Biscayne Bay.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

New Donzi 39 VRZ Spied On The Pamlico River Ahead Of Miami Debut

Charged with revitalizing the famed Donzi Marine brand of sportboats and center consoles, marine industry veteran Craig Barrie and his team plan to have the Washington, N.C., company release five new models—including a smaller, outboard-engine-powered version of the famed 38 ZRC—in the next two years. That’s a lofty target, for sure, but with the upcoming unveiling of the new 39 VRZ center console during the upcoming Miami International Boat Show, Barrie, Pete Caldwell at Caldwell Marine Designs, company owner Fred Ross and the entire Donzi team will be one step closer to achieving it.
MIAMI, FL
speedonthewater.com

Szolack Taking Delivery Of New Cigarette 42 Auroris After Miami Boat Show

Perhaps best-known in the performance boating community as a collector of fine Skater Powerboats catamarans—and he still owns two as well as one MTI cat—Ron Szolack also has owned a slew of center consoles from Cigarette Racing Team. Not only does Szolack, who spend summers in Michigan and winters in South Florida, currently own a 2018 model-year 42 Huntress GTO Reserve, he has a new 42 Auroris coming.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy