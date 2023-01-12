Unveiled less than three months ago at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, the restyled Fountain Powerboats 38SCX center console will take center stage for the Washington, N.C., company at the upcoming Miami International Boat Show. Visitors to the February 15-19 event will be able to catch the outboard-engine-powered 38-footer either in Fountain’s Miami Beach Convention Center or at the Mercury Racing docks at the Venetian Marina and Yacht Club across Biscayne Bay, where it will be available for demo rides.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO