‘Star Wars: The Bad Batch’: Everything You Need to Know Before Season 2
Star Wars: The Bad Batch is back for Season 2 on Disney+. But it’s been a while since we’ve seen our favorite Clone Troopers — and even longer since the end of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which this series spun out of. If you’ve forgotten any of what’s come before in the story, we are here to help.
The ‘That ’70s Show’ Cast Returns in New ‘That ’90s Show’ Trailer
The first That ’90s Show teaser didn’t feature any of the original teenagers from That ’70s Show — although it did, of course, include Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith as Kitty and Red, now the grandparents of the new show’s lead, Leia (Callie Haverda). But what everyone was waiting for was the return of some of the old That ’70s Show stars.
‘The Last of Us’: Every Episode 1 Easter Egg
The most amazing thing about The Last of Us is how it uses its Cordyceps fungus — which is a real thing, by the way — is not just the thing that creates the series’ zombies, it works as a perfect metaphor for what the zombies do to society. The fungus infection strips people of their humanity — and the uninfected people we see on the show have also been stripped of his humanity. Like Pedro Pascal’s Joel, who loses his daughter, and becomes a cold shell of the loving person he was before the fungal outbreak.
Why ‘Loki’s He Who Remains Was Right About the Multiverse
The ultimate villain of Loki turned out to be He Who Remains, a “variant” of the even bigger Big Bad Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. It turned out that the Time Variance Authority wasn’t some benevolent police force maintaining order in the “Sacred Timeline,” it was a group created by He Who Remains to maintain the timeline that he wanted to keep safe and secure. In order to do so, the TVA would eliminate variants who threatened to branch the Sacred Timeline into alternate paths — i.e. the multiverse.
‘The Last Of Us’ Will Adapt the Story of the Games, Then End
How long will The Last of Us run? The PlayStation game series it is based on has only two installments, along with some additional material from DLC. Theoretically, a TV show version could spend several seasons adapting just one of the games before moving on to the sequel — or it could take the games as a jumping off point to tell a totally different (and perhaps open-ended) story in a world ruined by a zombie plague.
‘The Last Of Us’ Reviews Call It the Best Video Game Adaptation Ever
Video game fans have grown accustomed to disappointment any and every time their beloved artform gets adapted to movies and TV shows. They always turn out badly. But it seems like The Last Of Us is the very rare exception to the rule. The new HBO series version of the...
Marvel Announces ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Streaming Debut
Of Marvel’s three 2022 movies, one reigned supreme at the U.S. box office: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which grossed $439.9 million in domestic release. (Interestingly, although it made less money in the United States, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has made more money worldwide, at least so far, with $955.7 million compared to $821.7 million.) Now, after a fairly successful run in theaters, the movie is headed to streaming.
‘Dungeons & Dragons’ Gets Live-Action TV Series
This is not a fantasy: Dungeons & Dragons is getting a live-action TV show. That’s the word out of Hollywood today. It is worth noting that at least for now, it seems that this TV series is totally distinct from Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, the big-budget D&D movie that is headed to theaters later this spring and stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page.
Every Horror Reference in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is a Marvel movie, of course, but it is also a Sam Raimi movie. And Sam Raimi just can’t help himself, he loves horror. No matter what he’s making, he always throws a little horror flavor into the mix. And sure enough, Multiverse of Madness is full of references to horror movies — some by Sam Raimi, and some just classics of the genre.
‘Glass Onion’ Is Already One Of Netflix’s Most-Watched Movies Ever
If you wanted to know why Netflix was so willing to fork over hundreds of millions of dollars for the rights to two Knives Out sequels, here is your answer. After just 10 days on the streaming service, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has already cracked the top 10 list of the most watched Netflix films in the history of the company. Over the week between Christmas and New Year’s, Netflix subscribers watched a total of 127 million hours of the film — more than triple the second-most-watched film on the service, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical (41 million hours viewed). And the third-most-watched film last week was the original Benoit Blanc mystery from writer/director Rian Johnson, Knives Out.
The Best Reviewed Movies of 2022
Top Gun: Maverick was also the winner of the Golden Tomato Award for Best Wide Release Movie of 2022. (The French film Happening was the site’s pick for Best Limited Release of the year.) The top-rated streaming film of the year was Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, while House of the Dragon was chosen as both the Best TV Series of 2022 and Best New Series. (Better Call Saul earned the Best Returning Series prize.)
Everything New on Disney+ in February
Disney+ has a lot of new Marvel stuff coming in February. At the beginning of the month, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever makes its streaming debut on the service. A week later, the making-of Assembled special about Wakanda Forever debuts. A few weeks after that, there’s Voices Rising, a series about the making of the music in the film.
‘WandaVision’ Spinoff ‘Agatha’ Begins Production This Week
The first Marvel Cinematic Universe TV show spun off from another MCU TV show was Agatha all along. Marvel’s first Disney+ series, WandaVision, is about to unleash a spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The show stars Kathryn Hahn, reprising her role from WandaVision as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch who spent much of WandaVision secretly manipulating Wanda Maximoff and trying to claim her chaos magic powers for herself. In the WandaVision finale, Wanda defeated Agatha and reverted her back to her persona as “Agnes,” the character she played in the sitcom world of Westview that Wanda had created. Wanda also cast a spell that would prevent Agatha from using her own magic ever again.
‘Your Place Or Mine’ Trailer: Reese Witherspoon’s New Netflix Rom-Com
Sometimes I look at what Netflix is producing and I think “Who would want to see this, especially at home on streaming?” But this I get. A romantic comedy starring two of the genre’s more popular actors — Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher — in a film by the writer of 27 Dresses and The Devil Wears Prada, Aline Brosh McKenna. This is a no-brainer. People are going to watch this on Netflix.
The Price of HBO Max Just Went Up
If all the overwhelmingly positive reviews of HBO’s new The Last Of Us TV series has you considering getting a subscription to HBO Max, take note: As of today, the price of a monthly subscription is going up. Starting on January 12, the cost of HBO Max for the...
The Most Watched Netflix Movies of 2022
With days left to go in 2022, Netflix has revealed the titles that were the biggest hits of the year. It is an ... interesting list. As Netflix does with all of their lists of highly-watched content, they measure popularity by the amount of hours of a title viewed in its first 28 days of availability for streaming. (After that, I guess, you could watch 120 million hours of Marmaduke and it won’t make a bit of a difference.)
‘Glass Onion’ Is Now Available on Streaming
If you heard all the hype about the Knives Out sequel in theaters last month and wondered when it was going to show up on Netflix, worry no more. The film is now available to stream. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is the second film starring Daniel Craig as...
Stephen Amell to Return as Green Arrow on ‘The Flash’ Final Season
For years, DC Comics’ TV shows were collectively known as the Arrowverse, thanks to the fact that they all slowly spun out of The CW’s Arrow. And for a while, it was a fitting moniker, as there was a whole slew of DC shows all on the air (and occasionally intersecting) including The Flash, Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow, Batwoman, and Black Lightning. But Arrow — starring Stephen Amell as DC hero Green Arrow — ended in 2020, and right now there is just one Arrowverse series left, The Flash. And it’s scheduled to end with its upcoming ninth season.
Why ‘Batman Returns’ Is the Most Underrated Superhero Movie
Batman Returns was a divisive movie on its initial release in 1992. It was the third-highest-grossing film of the year, but it also generated some complaints from fans (and especially parents) who felt the movie was way too dark for its primary audience of kids. Today, it’s more well-liked — but we think it’s still the most underrated Batman movie — and perhaps the single most underrated superhero movie in history.
2023 Golden Globes: The Full List of Winners
A year after the Golden Globes were pulled from their annual broadcast by NBC after numerous scandals, the traditional Oscars prelim is back. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association now has some new members, a new owner, and is in the process of becoming a for-profit group. And their awards show, the Golden Globes, was back on network television. The show was hosted by Jerrod Carmichael from the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, California.
