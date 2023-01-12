Driver gets 55 years for trying to run over cop

BROOMFIELD, Colo. ( KDVR ) — A Broomfield man was sentenced to 55 years behind bars for stealing a vehicle and attempting to mow down an oncoming police officer.

According to the Colorado 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office for Adams and Broomfield counties, 32-year-old Angel Ramirez-Armas was sentenced to 55 years in the Department of Corrections on multiple charges including first-degree assault and attempted manslaughter.

Back on Nov. 12, 2020, Broomfield police were called to an apartment complex along Summit Boulevard on reports of shots fired. Once police arrived at the scene, a victim said a man had stolen his gold pickup truck and fired two shots from a handgun before fleeing toward U.S. 36.

The suspect was identified as Ramirez-Armas.

A Broomfield police officer spotted the pickup and verified it had been stolen. According to the DA, the officer pursued the driver at a high rate of speed. A Broomfield police sergeant was also en route to the truck in his marked patrol car.

According to the DA, when Ramirez-Armas made contact with the sergeant, he veered aggressively into oncoming traffic causing the sergeant to swerve and avoid a head-on collision.

BPD said Ramirez-Armas was traveling at approximately 75 mph.

Ramirez-Armas continued to drive recklessly into traffic and almost collided with a stopped semi-truck.

The BPD officer was eventually able to perform a successful PIT maneuver and capture Ramirez-Armas.

“This defendant put so many lives at risk and nearly killed a police officer in a head-on collision,” said District Attorney Brian Mason. “Our officers put their own lives at risk every day to protect those who live and work in our community. We will aggressively prosecute those who put the lives of officers or members of our community at risk, as the defendant did here. I commend the Broomfield Police Department and my team at the DA’s office for their hard work on this case and am grateful to the jury for returning a just verdict.”

On Nov. 3, 2022, Ramirez-Armas was found guilty of:

Aggravated robbery

First-degree assault

Two counts of attempted manslaughter

Aggravated motor vehicle theft

Vehicular eluding

Possession of a weapon by a previous offender

