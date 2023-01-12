Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Jon Jones & Ciryl Gane set to Headline UFC 285Everyday EntertainmentLas Vegas, NV
Watching other couples at a Las Vegas resort showed me the truth about my own relationshipM. BrownLas Vegas, NV
Johnny Mac's Sports Bar & Grill: a great place to relax and unwindEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Related
news3lv.com
Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
news3lv.com
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
news3lv.com
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
news3lv.com
Artisan Hotel rebranded as cannabis-inclusive
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel near I-15 and Sahara will emerge from renovations in April with a new name, and, if successful, a selling point not offered by the big resorts. Elevations Hotels and Resorts, which now owns the Artisan, says it plans to allow for legal marijuana consumption on premises.
news3lv.com
Four Las Vegas parks now equipped with AED machines
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now AED machines at four City of Las Vegas parks. The Automated External Defibrillators were first placed at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in 2017 and recently expanded to three other sports parks. Those three parks are:. Doc Romeo Park (2 AEDs) Bettye Wilson...
news3lv.com
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
news3lv.com
Decades-old record store 'Record City' to close one of two valley locations
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A record store that has been in business for over 30 years is saying goodbye to the Las Vegas valley. Record City Las Vegas says it will be closing the doors to its East Charleston location at the end of this month, which is one of two locations they have here in town.
news3lv.com
Carnevale – an Eataly Extravaganza
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Carnevale: it's an Eataly extravaganza. Joining us live with more is general manager of Eataly, Luca Esposito.
news3lv.com
Pop star Tiffany brings one-of-a-kind experience to Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — "An Evening with Tiffany" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment and culinary experience coming to The Space in Las Vegas. Pop star Tiffany joined us to share more details on what the evening will bring.
news3lv.com
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
news3lv.com
Three guests win six-figure jackpots at Caesars properties on Las Vegas Strip
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Three guests won three big jackpots this weekend on the Las Vegas Strip. The trio won prizes of more than $110,000 on Saturday and Sunday at Paris, Harrah's and Caesars Palace, a spokesperson for Caesars Entertainment says. The first person, a visitor from Pensacola, Florida,...
news3lv.com
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
news3lv.com
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
news3lv.com
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
news3lv.com
Carpenters Legacy releases new tribute album
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Ned Mills and Sally Olson take on the roles of Richard and Karen Carpenter as they release a new album. They joined us to talk more about "Carpenters Legacy: 1976."
news3lv.com
2023 Chinese New Year Festival
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese new year kicks off this weekend, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events this weekend. Joining us live with more is board member Shannon Yang. CHINESE NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS.
news3lv.com
Winnie and Ethel's Downtown Diner to host pop-up ahead of grand opening
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Winners of The Great Las Vegas Coffee Shop Giveaway are getting ready to take their diner downtown. Winnie and Ethel's is hosting its first pop-up of the year after winning the Dapper Companies contest. "Burgers, Fries & Shakes, Oh My!" will be held at breakfast...
news3lv.com
Novel ideas
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
news3lv.com
Rain shower, T-storm chances continue through Las Vegas valley Monday
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Our next weather maker is moving in on Monday. We're starting Martin Luther King Jr. Day off with light valley rain, mountain snow, and areas of low clouds & patchy fog. Valley rain totals since midnight range from .04" to .17" as of 9:15 am....
Comments / 0