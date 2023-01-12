ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Year of the Rabbit: Where to celebrate Chinese New Year in Las Vegas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Downtown Summerlin will be celebrating Chinese New Year starting Monday, January 23, through January 27. Its annual parade will make its return down the streets of Downtown Summerlin on Sunday, January 22. Festivities are slated to begin at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at...
Event featuring Kyle Rittenhouse on Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An event on the Las Vegas Strip that touted a private reception with Kyle Rittenhouse has been canceled, according to a spokesperson. Rittenhouse had tweeted a promotion for a reception on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Oak Room, a cocktail bar inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort. GunRights.org and AXIL were listed as the sponsors.
Boutique Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas to rebrand as cannabis-friendly property

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Artisan Hotel in Las Vegas will rebrand as a new cannabis-friendly concept. The boutique hotel, located near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue, will undergo a multi-million-dollar rebranding to become The Lexi, a spokesperson for Elevation Hotels and Resorts announced Tuesday. The Lexi is...
Four Las Vegas parks now equipped with AED machines

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are now AED machines at four City of Las Vegas parks. The Automated External Defibrillators were first placed at Kellogg Zaher Sports Complex in 2017 and recently expanded to three other sports parks. Those three parks are:. Doc Romeo Park (2 AEDs) Bettye Wilson...
LED panels tested on MSG Sphere in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — LED panels on the MSG Sphere are getting a test drive. Panels on the top portion of the sphere could be seen illuminated as white, green, red and blue Tuesday morning. No other panels on the venue appeared to have been activated. Executives with Madison...
History of Southern Nevada road construction projects

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — 'Dropicana' phase one is officially underway. While many may be dreading the work ahead, News 3 wants to point out Las Vegas has been through this before. Here is a look at the history of large construction projects in our area. When you think of...
'Veganuary' with Cafe Express LV

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Plant-based and vegan diets are becoming more popular, but why?. And what are the benefits of going to a plant-based diet?. Joining me now with more from Cafe Express LV is Ryan Barak.
Lucky guest wins over $34K jackpot at Green Valley Ranch Casino

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Green Valley Ranch Casino had a lucky winner on Monday. The casino announced via Twitter that a $25 bet led the winner to the jackpot worth over $34,000. The lucky guest was playing poker when they received the winning Royal Flush hand. Congratulations to...
Las Vegas comes together for annual MLK Parade downtown

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Las Vegas and the entire nation are celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life on Monday, including with a parade downtown. This year's theme is "Living the dream; it starts with me. Shifting priorities to create the beloved community." Street closures began...
New world record set at Siegel's Bagelmania bagel eating competition

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — One man celebrated National Bagel Day with a mouthful of cream cheese and an all-new world record. Eating competitors gathered in Las Vegas for Siegel’s Bagelmania World Bagel Eating Championship on Sunday. Members of the Major League Eating circuit had the opportunity to eat...
2023 Chinese New Year Festival

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Chinese new year kicks off this weekend, and the Asian American and Pacific Islander Chamber of Commerce is bringing in the Year of the Rabbit with a few events this weekend. Joining us live with more is board member Shannon Yang. CHINESE NEW YEAR HAPPENINGS.
Novel ideas

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Novel ideas: the brainchild of a local student. Joining me now with more on this is Carter Umphress.
