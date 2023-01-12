Read full article on original website
What Illinois Made This List of ‘Angriest’ in American? Son of a…
Well SON OF A... There's a list of the "Angriest" cities in America, and one f****** city in Illinois made this M&%# F@+$% list! Thrillist. America the Beautiful, and filled with piss and vinegar. There are some places across the country that have a bit of an attitude. I get it, I do. There's a lot out there that can get under your skin for sure. I mean just look at the price of eggs, what the hell. See I'm angry already! Grr!
Could It Be This Illinois City is Really the Most Underrated?
Excuse me while I roll my eyes just a little bit. A national site is claiming that a certain Illinois city is the most underrated in the state and I'm in a moderate condition of disbelief. Let's see if you agree. World Atlas (sounds important) just shared what they believe...
This Illinois Town Is called One Of The Best For Day Trips
Many states in the Midwest have incredible areas to take a day trip in. Today we are looking at another great day trip in Illinois. This ranking comes from 'Only In Your State.' This Illinois town is known for its walking area, shops, and restaurants. We will be looking at...
Illinois witness says hovering oval-shaped object suddenly disappeared
An Illinois witness at Wauconda reported watching a hovering oval-shaped object that suddenly disappeared at 8:40 a.m. on November 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Illinois runs out of funding for $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has announced that the number of applications received for its $4,000 electric vehicle rebate program has exceeded the funding available. The Illinois Electric Vehicle Rebate Program offered $4,000 off the price of a new EV, and $1,500 off the cost of an electric motorcycle, with money made available from the Illinois […]
5 Illinois Counties Now at ‘High' Community COVID Level as IDPH Reports Undercount
Illinois now has two additional counties reporting what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention refers to as having a "high" community spread of COVID after a data delay led to an undercount last week, the state's health department said in a press release Tuesday. Last week, the Illinois Department...
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Is it legal to own a capybara in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Capybaras make look adorable, but do they make good pets? And are they legal to own in Illinois? Capybaras are rodents, native to South Africa, which look similar to guinea pigs. They are generally considered docile and often allow humans to pet or hand-feed them. However, capybaras can carry ticks, lice […]
tripsavvy.com
The Top 8 State Parks in Illinois
Often less crowded than national parks, state parks afford visitors wonderful opportunities to get outside and explore. Home to 309 state parks and recreational sites, Illinois has something to offer every type of outdoorsy traveler, whether you're looking to camp or hike in the warm-weather months, go ice fishing come winter, or spot wildlife year-round. Keep reading to learn about Illinois’ best state parks, full of diverse ecosystems, flora, and fauna.
Can I return a used car in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes time to get a new car, most people tend to look at used vehicles to save a little money. But what if they realize after they get it that it is not what they are looking for? Illinois residents are in luck if that happens to them, but […]
Illinois Family Surprised to Find an Endangered Lemur in Garage
I understand it's common to find things in your garage that you don't expect or forgot about. However, an Illinois family was more than a little surprised when they found an endangered lemur hiding in theirs. I saw this story on Yahoo News about a Bloomington, Illinois family and...a lemur....
Illinois is home to one of 2023’s Most Delicious Festivals
2023 is here, and if you are trying to plan your calendars to make the most out of this year then you'll want to set aside dates for a food festival in Illinois. A festival that one big-time website says is one of the "best" in the US in 2023. Here are the details...
A website ranks Missouri as one of the Worst States to Drive in
A ranking has come out for the best and worst states to drive in 2023, and Missouri finds itself near the very bottom of the list, why? Well, according to the data used by the ranking a lot of it has to do with safety, read more here... Wallethub.com has...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: ‘High' Community Level in 3 Counties as New Variant Makes Rounds
The Illinois Department of Health announced on Friday that only three counties in the state are reporting "high" community levels of COVID. In a news release, IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra, explained he was encouraged to see community levels declining once again and hospital capacity remaining stable. According to the most recent IDPH data, improvements in case rates have also occurred.
Illinois quick hits: SNAP reductions coming; Secretary of State eyes modernization
While about half the country already has reduced the amount of pandemic-era federal food assistance offered in their state, Illinois is preparing for the change to take effect in March. The Illinois Department of Human Services announced the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will return to pre-pandemic levels...
IL Crossing Guard And Mail Truck Caught In Middle Of Gun Fight
It's just like the old west where a gunfight breaks out in town in the middle of the street with innocent bystanders running for their lives. The world is becoming a scary place. Crime is a big problem everywhere including in Illinois, especially in Chicago. It's no longer just bad neighborhoods or at night. The trouble can happen anywhere during any part of the day. I have friends and family that won't go to Chicago because it's one of the worst places.
MyStateline.com
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
Illinois car dealers challenge law that lets EV manufacturers sell direct to customers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois auto dealers are appealing a court ruling that allows electric vehicle automakers, like Tesla, Lucid, and Normal-based Rivian from selling their vehicles directly to customers. Last month, a Cook County judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by the Illinois Automobile Dealers Association against startup electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers for allegedly violating […]
edglentoday.com
Eight Arrested For Deer Baiting and Other Hunting Violations in St. Clair County
SPRINGFIELD – An Illinois Conservation Police investigation into the illegal use of bait while hunting deer and turkey in St. Clair County resulted in the arrests of eight individuals for numerous hunting-related violations. Citations, warnings and court dates were issued to:. • Seth E. Speiser, 58, of Freeburg –...
thelansingjournal.com
Weekly COVID-19 data, released January 13, 2023
CHICAGO, Ill. (January 14, 2023) – “I am encouraged to see COVID-19 community levels once again declining and hospital capacity remaining stable this week,” said IDPH Director Dr. Sameer Vohra. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported on Friday that the number of counties at an elevated level for COVID-19 is 59 this week, compared to 73 the previous week.
