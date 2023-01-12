In September, a rogue ball broke the sprinkler in the Harwood Union Middle/High School gym, flooding the gym and causing significant damage to the floor. In October, Harwood Unified Union School District superintendent Dr. Mike Leichliter said regarding the repairs to the gym floor, “There are multiple steps including asbestos testing of the existing gym floor and underlayment material, removal of the old gym floor, testing of the concrete subfloor for moisture, installation of the new floor, and installation of the new bleachers which were ordered prior to the floor being damaged.” The cost of repairs is fully covered by insurance.

MORETOWN, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO