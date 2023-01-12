Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Wisconsin Badgers Survive Scare From Penn State, 63-60FlurrySportsMadison, WI
Major restaurant chain opens new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersMadison, WI
Women’s Ice Hockey: Levis scores hat trick, No. 1 Ohio State shuts out No. 6 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jaques scores game-winning goal against No. 6 Wisconsin in OTThe LanternColumbus, OH
The last Roman Candle Pizzeria is about to close
MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) – The last remaining Roman Candle Pizzeria is fizzling out. Its owners revealed Tuesday that, in a little more than two weeks, the Middleton restaurant will close for the last time. “The decision to close after years of serving our beautiful community comes with a heavy...
MPD: One injured after stabbing on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday after a stabbing on Madison’s north side, police stated. In an incident report, the Madison Police Department said that officers were called around 5:20 p.m. to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue. Police said the victim was taken...
No injuries reported after Madison trash compactor fire
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Fire Department battled a fire at a trash compactor on the east side Monday. At approximately 9:30 a.m., fire crews were dispatched to the 2400 block of East Springs Dr. after an employee called 911 to report the fire. The caller noticed smoke coming...
Fire crews respond to Stoughton house fire
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - Area firefighters are battling a Stoughton house fire Tuesday night. The fire occurred at 1417 Kings Lynn Road, according to Dane County Dispatch. Stoughton Fire, EMS and Police responded to the scene. Officials believe the fire started in the garage. The scene remains under investigation.
Storm That Dumped Feet of Snow in West About to Hit Illinois
A winter storm that's been wreaking havoc on the west coast with feet of snow in some parts of California is now heading toward the Midwest and could bring miserable weather to Illinois and Wisconsin. According to the current predictions from the Weather Channel, the snow will begin today (Tuesday)...
Sun Prairie police advise to avoid HWY 151 due to fatal crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Sun Prairie police are asking drivers to avoid part of HWY 151 in Sun Prairie after a fatal three vehicle crash. Sun Prairie PD said drivers should avoid US HWY 151 northbound near exit 100 (Grand Ave.) through exit 101 (W. Main St.). Just before 9:30...
Verona Police Department searching for stolen trailer
VERONA, Wis. (WMTV) - The Verona Police Department is asking area residents for help finding a trailer that was stolen from a construction site. On Jan. 15 between 3:45 and 4 p.m., an 8′x12′ K&K Manufacturing trailer was stolen from a construction site in the 400 block of Robin Hill Rd. in the City of Verona. The trailer is black and has dual axels with white rims and a single, center rear door. There are no markings on the trailer’s exterior.
UWPD investigates suspicious package near biochem labs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspicious item found outside the biochemistry laboratories on the University of Wisconsin campus Tuesday morning was determined not to be a threat, the UW Police Department confirmed. In an update to its earlier post asking people to avoid the area, UWPD explained the Dane...
Sun Prairie townhouse fire displaces 2 families
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Two families are displaced following a fire at a multi-family townhouse in Sun Prairie Monday. On Monday, Sun Prairie Fire & Rescue (SPF&R) were dispatched to the 500 block of Schiller Street in the City of Sun Prairie after a neighbor called and said they smelled smoke. Officials said smoke was visible at the roof line.
Residents displaced after fire at Beaver Dam home
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Residents of a Beaver Dam home are displaced after a fire resulted in smoke and water damage to the building, firefighters stated Tuesday. The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office said a fire was reported on the second floor of a home just after 8:40 a.m. on the 500 block of Stone Street in Beaver Dam. The residents of the single-family home had escaped before firefighters got there.
1-16-23 fatal crash on 151 bypass in fdl
Investigators say speed and alcohol are factors in a fatal crash on the Highway 151 Bypass near Interstate 41 in Fond du Lac. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office shortly before 6pm Saturday a pickup truck traveling at highway speed plowed into the back of a car, and SUV that were stopped for a traffic signal on southbound 151 near I-41. The car driver, a 58 year old Waukesha man, was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger, a 62 year old Waukesha woman, was transported to the hospital where she was in stable condition. The occupants of the SUV were not injured. The pickup truck driver, a 56 year old Oshkosh man, was transported to the hospital for serious but non-life threatening injuries. The crash remains under investigation.
Alliant Energy: Brooklyn power being restored after morning outages
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Most of the power in Brooklyn has been restored just after noon Sunday after thousands of customers were experiencing power outages, Alliant Energy said. Alliant Energy officials said all of the power has been restored, except the Dollar General, that started the original problem. Officials said...
One person killed in three-vehicle crash, Sun Prairie Police says
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis.– One person is dead following a three-vehicle crash Saturday night on US Highway 151. Around 8:45 p.m. Sun Prairie Police, EMS and Fire Departments responded to the scene just north of the Reiner Road Bridge. Three vehicles were involved in the crash and according to Sun Prairie Police, occupants from each vehicle were transported to area hospitals...
One killed, two injured in crash on Highway 69 near New Glarus
NEW GLARUS, Wis. — One person died and two people were injured in a three-vehicle crash on State Highway 69 north of New Glarus Friday morning, the Green County Sheriff’s Office said. The crash happened around 8:10 a.m. on Highway 69 near Highland Drive. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said 57-year-old Peter Weix of New Glarus was...
Three people hurt in Rockford crash
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Three people were hospitalized after a vehicle hit a tree in the area of Ohio Parkway and Maryland Road on Rockford’s southeast side. According to the Rockford Fire Department, crews responded to the area around midnight Thursday and had to extract two of the three victims from the vehicle. All three victims […]
Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford shootings
Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Multiple people critically injured in separate Rockford …. Multiple people were injured in two separate shootings in Rockford Sunday night. Rockford alderwoman says ending shootings starts …. This weekend's triple shooting happened in the Rolling Green neighborhood. Illinois...
Madison area chef says electric stove tech still lagging for restaurants
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Reports from federal agencies have brought gas vs. electric stoves to the center of public conversation, and as debate continues on the future of the stove, area government officials and chefs bring the discussion to Dane County. “There are significant public health risks associated with cooking...
Highland Community Schools to resume classes Tuesday following potential threat
HIGHLAND, Wis. (WMTV) – Highland Community Schools will resume classes Tuesday after a potential threat resulted in classes being canceled Monday. In a press release Monday, District Administrator Dr. Randy Refsland said that the investigation by the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office found that the threat was not credible.
Highland Community Schools closes after threat
Recent studies from MDPI attribute roughly 12% of children’s asthma to gas stove emissions. It’s been an unseasonably warm start to the year for southern Wisconsin, and the steady stretch of above-freezing temperatures is slowing down winter activities.
