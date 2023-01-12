Police on Hazmat scene for 200 gallons of dropped oil

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is on the scene of a Hazmat situation involving 200 gallons of dropped oil, Thursday morning, Jan. 12.

CSPD is assisting the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) at East Garden of the Gods Road and North Nevada Avenue, where a truck dropped 200 gallons of used oil, according to police.

The Fire department reported that the spill went into a stormwater system and multiple agencies are on the scene to monitor the situation.

If anyone was in the area and witnessed the incident, you are asked to call CSPD dispatch at (719) 444-7000.

