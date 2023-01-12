Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver buys another homeless hotelDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver's African-American Action Queen Pam GrierRick ZandDenver, CO
Jury finds man guilty of strangling wife in Centennial library restroomHeather WillardGreenwood Village, CO
NWS predicts rough Wednesday morning travel after "impactful snow storm" Tuesday evening.Sherif SaadDenver, CO
DougCo school nurse finalist for school nurse of the year awardSuzie GlassmanCastle Rock, CO
Related
Pokeworks to Make its Debut in Colorado
This debut in Denver is just the beginning for Pokeworks in Colorado, with four more locations planned to open over the next two years
Denver’s Luxurious “Magnifica Casa” Property Listed For Sale
An iconic property in Denver, Colorado known as "Magnifica Casa" has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. As its name suggests, this home is as magnificent as it gets. For another peek at an amazing Colorado home for sale, check...
Denver brewery Wah Gwaan closing its taproom
DENVER — Only 18 months after opening their doors, the owners of Wah Gwaan Brewing said they’ll have to close their taproom at the end of the month. “Ultimately it came down to inadequate funding,” said Harsha Maragh, who co-owns the Jamaican-themed brewery with her husband Jesse Brown. “With inflation, with costs of goods rising, with the overhead we have it isn’t working right now.”
denverite.com
Remember how landlords need to register for a license? It could be going better
Denver has roughly 25,000 multi-unit residential rental properties that had to be licensed by Jan. 1, 2023. So far, just 1,955 of those units have been, according to the latest numbers from the city. Now landlords who own multi-unit buildings and who haven’t registered could pay for it in the...
No... stunning site 6 hours from Denver wasn't a massive prehistoric tree
Think you've 'done it all' in Colorado? Doubtful. But if you're looking to travel across state lines for outdoor recreation this summer, Wyoming's Devils Tower National Monument might be on your list. With a summit that reaches 5,112 feet of elevation, this stunning butte rises 867 feet upward from its...
iheart.com
This Is Colorado's Best Buffet
For those curious about these all-you-can-eat joints, Yelp found the top buffet in every state. According to writers, Colorado's best buffet is Chubby Cattle!. This isn't like your normal Chinese buffet. Touted at the world's first conveyor belt-based hot pot restaurant, you actually get to pick out seasonal ingredients to cook yourself in a simmering broth at the center of the table. Ingredients include seafood, vegetables, wagyu beef, handmade noodles, and much more.
KDVR.com
Stolen pigs returned to owners
After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports. After a truck, trailer and two prized pigs were stolen from a family staying near the stock show, police were able to locate the pigs safe and sound. Jim Hooley reports.
Denver closes emergency shelter as number of incoming migrants levels off
DENVER — As the total number of migrants arriving in Denver levels off, the City of Denver announced Tuesday that it has deactivated one recreation center that was being used as an emergency shelter. The city said the migrants have been moved from this recreation center to other shelter...
Biggest January snowstorm in 30-plus years likely to hit Denver
Don't take the forecast lightly, Denverites – tonight is likely to bring the biggest January snowstorm to hit the Mile High City in over 30 years. According to the National Weather Service, those in downtown Denver should expect about eight inches of snow tonight into tomorrow morning, with a high-end forecast of 13 inches. The most recent time a January storm dropped more than eight inches of snow in Denver over the course of 24 hours was in 1992, when 13.8 inches of snow fell on January 7. If eight inches of snow does end up falling, it would be tied for the 7th-largest 'one day' January snow total for the city (tying January 24, 1921). None of Denver's 10 largest one-day January snowfalls have taken place since 1992, with the 10th-largest one-day January snowfall dropping 7 inches on January 26, 1944. Data goes back to 1882.
Historic 1890 Home in Central City, Colorado Currently For Sale
When an older home becomes available for sale, it gives someone a rare chance to bring new life into a historic property. And while new houses and modern developments are popping up across Colorado at a rapid rate, the vintage characteristics in dwellings over a century old are timeless. Step...
Rainbow Kitten Surprise announces Colorado concerts
DENVER — Rainbow Kitten Surprise has booked four summer concerts in Colorado. The alternative band will perform at Dillon Amphitheater on Sunday, July 2, and Monday, July 3. Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also headline Colorado's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 5, and Thursday, July 6, concert promoter AEG Presents announced Tuesday.
tourcounsel.com
Park Meadows | Shopping mall in Lone Tree, Colorado
Park Meadows is one of the largest shopping centers in Denver. It is located to the south of the city and was inaugurated in 1999. It is quite pleasant to walk through its very beautiful outdoor design that includes play areas, for events and more to spend a fun afternoon with the family. One of the things that make this mall more striking are its excellent restaurants such as the Brazilian Fogo de Chao, The Cheesecake Factory or Seasons 52. But you can also go shopping in major stores such as the American fashion brand Michael Kors, the Apple Store, GAP, Urban Outfitters and departmental Nordstrom and Dillard's, among others.
Denver has first 5 p.m. sunset of the year
DENVER — Now that the Winter Solstice has passed, the Centennial State continues to gain precious minutes of sunlight each day until the Summer Solstice in June. The 5:01 p.m. sunset on Monday, Jan. 16, will be the first in the 5 p.m. hour since Nov. 5, 2022. This...
weather5280.com
Denver & Colorado's snowfall forecast: Impactful snow is on the way, especially north and east of the city
Our eyes remain on the system to hit tomorrow, Tuesday, through Wednesday. As we have discussed previously, the biggest impact is all up to what is now any minor changes to position and speed of the storm as it develops over southeastern Colorado. If that storm develops a touch north...
Hundreds of flights canceled, delayed at Denver airport
DENVER — The flight cancellations and delays have begun at Denver International Airport (DIA) while a winter storm barrels toward the Rocky Mountain region. As of 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, 178 flights were canceled at DIA and 233 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware. There were also already 258 flights canceled Wednesday and 35 delayed.
coloradopolitics.com
McD’s closure another omen of decaying Denver | WADHAMS
I often patronized the McDonald’s fast food restaurant on the 16th Street Mall during the seven years I had an office across the street in what was then known as the World Trade Center. You could always find a unique mix of downtown professionals and, yes, homeless people who...
9News
Schools across Colorado closed due to snow
DENVER — Schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Wednesday due to snow. Aurora Public Schools, Denver Public Schools, Cherry Creek School District, Boulder Valley School District and Jeffco Schools are among the school districts closed on Wednesday. > See the...
Sights and sounds of Denver's 2023 Marade
Thousands of people made their way through Denver for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Marade. We asked Coloradans about what King's legacy means to them today.
Winter storms give Colorado a big boost in snowpack totals
DENVER — January is not normally a stellar month for high snow accumulations in Denver. That makes Wednesday's storm a pretty big deal, according to assistant state climatologist Becky Bolinger. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for the Denver metro area from 5 p.m. Tuesday to 5 p.m....
Colorado Town Among America's Most Underrated Travel Destinations
Reader's Digest pinpointed the best destinations with lots of charm and less crowds.
9NEWS
Denver, CO
34K+
Followers
19K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Denver local newshttps://www.9news.com/
Comments / 3