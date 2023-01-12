ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
Austin firefighters respond to fire on deck of Shoal Creek Saloon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Shoal Creek Saloon experienced a fire inside the building Tuesday morning but still plans to be open for normal business hours. According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were on the scene of a structure fire located at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. The fire originated on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck. AFD firefighters were able to "knock down" the deck fire before it spread to the inside of the building.
Texas man allegedly tracked and fatally shot ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend

AUSTIN, Texas (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of tracking and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's new 37-year-old boyfriend after finding out about their affair. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 3:29 a.m., the Austin Police Department said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive to a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found Gavin Wood on the the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation

Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned

AUSTIN, Texas — For months, KVUE has reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help, leaving some Austin residents upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital

A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
Man Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend In Texas

Eric LaMountain was arrested after killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Texas. LaMountain allegedly informed his ex-girlfriend about his plans before proceeding with the shooting. On January 10, Austin Police has responded to a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Ryder Inc. to lay off 800 employees in Travis County this March, filing shows

AUSTIN, Texas — A truck rental company is laying off more than 800 employees in March, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN). Ryder Inc., a trucking company based in Miami, Florida, is set to lay off a total of 801 employees in the Travis County area. According to the Texas Workforce Commission and WARN, the notice to WARN was filed on Jan. 11 and the official layoff date is set for March 18.
