This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenAustin, TX
San Antonio Forms Partnership With Another Texas City as It Welcomes MigrantsTom HandySan Antonio, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
3 Austin police officers on leave, suspect killed after alleged West Sixth Street shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Three Austin police officers have been placed on leave after killing a suspect in a shooting on West Sixth Street late Sunday night and into the early hours of Monday morning. At 11:33 p.m. on Jan. 15, the Austin Police Department (APD) received a 911 call...
Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AFD responds to fire at north Austin apartment complex, cause under investigation
The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a north Austin apartment complex Monday night. AFD responded to the fire around 11:00 p.m. at the apartments located on West Loop near W Rundberg Lane. When crews arrived on scene they found fire coming out of a front...
Austin firefighters respond to fire on deck of Shoal Creek Saloon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Shoal Creek Saloon experienced a fire inside the building Tuesday morning but still plans to be open for normal business hours. According to a tweet from the Austin Fire Department (AFD), crews were on the scene of a structure fire located at 909 N. Lamar Blvd. The fire originated on Shoal Creek Saloon's deck. AFD firefighters were able to "knock down" the deck fire before it spread to the inside of the building.
Texas man allegedly tracked and fatally shot ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
AUSTIN, Texas (TCD) -- A 35-year-old man stands accused of tracking and fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend's new 37-year-old boyfriend after finding out about their affair. On Tuesday, Jan. 10, at approximately 3:29 a.m., the Austin Police Department said officers responded to the 1400 block of South Meadows Drive to a report of a shooting. Upon their arrival, officers reportedly found Gavin Wood on the the sidewalk suffering from gunshot wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man given 10-year probation for 2021 intoxication manslaughter in east Austin
Christian Ramos pled guilty to intoxication manslaughter with a vehicle in November.
Man accused in car dealership killing found guilty of capital murder
AUSTIN, Texas — A man accused of killing a car dealership employee in 2020 was convicted of capital murder last week, according to the Travis County District Attorney's Office. The shooting and robbery occurred on Nov. 6, 2020, at a dealership near Bullick Hollow Road and FM 620. At...
APD chief to make decision on internal discipline related to Alex Gonzales shooting
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are facing new calls for accountability in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man two years ago this month. It is a case that sparked community controversy but resulted in no criminal charges against the officers. Police Chief Joe Chacon confirmed to the KVUE...
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation
Authorities nab suspects in double homicide investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Tue, 01/17/2023 - 02:31 Image The Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office SWAT team coordinated the arrest of 19-year-old Kyler Nathaniel Allen and 19-year-old Jordan Eric Ostrander in the deaths of a father and son in Tow in Llano County. The suspects were located at a residence on Arrow Hill Road in Northern Guadalupe County, that agency reported....
10-year sentence issued for woman tied to 2019 Travis County murder
A woman will serve 10 years in prison for her connection to a 2019 murder case, Travis County online records show.
Caught on camera: Driver causes two crashes in downtown Austin
The crashes happened within minutes of each other and has left one Uber driver temporarily without a job. FOX 7 Austin's Carissa Lehmkuhl has the story.
String of burglaries in South Austin leaves neighbors concerned
AUSTIN, Texas — For months, KVUE has reported about the staffing challenges the Austin Police Department (APD) is facing. For some, this has led to longer wait times when asking for help, leaving some Austin residents upset. One man said he's a victim of a recent string of burglaries...
Inmate dies in custody at Travis Co. jail
A man who was in custody at the Travis County jail died Sunday, according to a news release from the Travis County Sheriff's Office.
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
APD searching for suspect in deadly north Austin crash
The Austin Police Department was searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a deadly New Year's Eve crash, according to APD news release.
Man Arrested After Killing Ex-Girlfriend’s New Boyfriend In Texas
Eric LaMountain was arrested after killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend in Texas. LaMountain allegedly informed his ex-girlfriend about his plans before proceeding with the shooting. On January 10, Austin Police has responded to a shooting incident in Austin, Texas. Upon arriving at the scene, the police found the victim...
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
New video shows altercation between APD officers, Elisha Wright in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Newly obtained video shows an additional angle of an altercation between Austin Police officers and 22-year-old Elisha Wright. The incident happened May 2022 on E. Sixth Street in Downtown Austin. Austin police claim Wright punched an officer in the face moments before one of the viral videos...
Ryder Inc. to lay off 800 employees in Travis County this March, filing shows
AUSTIN, Texas — A truck rental company is laying off more than 800 employees in March, according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN). Ryder Inc., a trucking company based in Miami, Florida, is set to lay off a total of 801 employees in the Travis County area. According to the Texas Workforce Commission and WARN, the notice to WARN was filed on Jan. 11 and the official layoff date is set for March 18.
Possible breeder behind dumped guinea pigs along I-35, in city parks
After dozens of guinea pigs were dumped throughout the Austin metro, an animal rescue nonprofit said pandemic pet returns could play a role in these neglected animals popping up along highways and in city parks.
