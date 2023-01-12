Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Philadelphia 120, L.A. Clippers 110
Percentages: FG .534, FT .853. 3-Point Goals: 13-31, .419 (Niang 3-4, Maxey 3-5, Tucker 2-3, Harris 2-4, Embiid 2-5, Melton 1-4, House Jr. 0-1, Milton 0-1, Harden 0-4). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Embiid 2, Harden, Harrell). Turnovers: 14 (Embiid 5, Harden 3, Milton 2, Harrell,...
SFGate
‘The Boy Just Ain’t Smart’: How Stephen A. Smith Overcame a Learning Disability to Become the Most Passionate Voice in Sports
In an exclusive excerpt from his new memoir, ‘Straight Shooter’, Stephen A. Smith, America’s most popular and tenacious sports media figure, looks back on a formative experience of developing grit in his hometown of Hollis, Queens, after he was held back in elementary school as the result of undiagnosed dyslexia.
Comments / 0