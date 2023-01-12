Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Biden Sweats as Trump Brags - 'I Have Info on Everybody!'Anthony JamesWilmington, DE
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Indian Food in all of DelawareTravel MavenNew Castle, DE
Democrat Adam Schiff Is Worried That Biden's Mishandling Of Classified Documents Has Put The Entire US Security At RiskPhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
White House Confirms, Even More Confidential Documents found at Bidens Wilmington HomePhilosophy BloggerWilmington, DE
NYC Based Soup Dumpling Restaurant Expands To The Greater Philadelphia AreaMarilyn JohnsonNew York City, NY
Related
Hunter Biden Paid $49,910 In Monthly Rent While Living At President Joe Biden's Delaware Home Where Classified Documents Were Stored, Document Reveals
Hunter Biden paid his father nearly $50,000 in monthly rent while living at the president’s Delaware home where classified documents were being stored, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a concerning development to come as Hunter remains at the center of a federal investigation into his taxes and finances, and as President Joe Biden finds himself under investigation for possessing classified documents, a newly surfaced document shows Hunter paid his father $49,910 in monthly rent from March 2017 to February 2018.In 2018 Hunter Biden claimed he owned the house where Joe Biden kept classified documents alongside his Corvette in the garage Via @jj_talking...
Third batch of classified documents found at Biden’s Delaware home
The White House has confirmed that a third batch of documents marked classified have been found at President Biden’s Delaware home. NBC News’ Allie Raffa has the details. Jan. 16, 2023.
Clyburn: Reports of Biden's classified documents 'undercuts all of our credibility as Democrats'
"The president himself is a bit upset with the way it's been handled," Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) says. "I suspect you're always uncomfortable when something like this were to happen."Jan. 16, 2023.
White House says there are no visitors logs for Biden's Delaware home
The White House and the Secret Service said Monday they do not maintain visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s personal home in Wilmington, Delaware, a day after a top House Republican called for their release. “Like every President across decades of modern history, his personal residence is personal,” White...
Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home
Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
New York Democrats ask Republican leaders to ‘forthrightly cooperate’ with Santos investigations
Two Democratic lawmakers from New York called on GOP leaders Sunday to “forthrightly cooperate” with all the investigations into freshman Rep. George Santos, the Republican who confessed to having fabricated large parts of his résumé. In a letter Sunday, Reps. Dan Goldman and Ritchie Torres asked...
After criticism for silence, Biden White House takes questions about classified documents
WASHINGTON — The White House sought to deflect criticism that it is withholding facts about one of the biggest debacles of Joe Biden’s presidency, taking questions Tuesday about batches of classified records found in his home and an old office. A White House official, Ian Sams, spoke to...
NBC News
MTP NOW Jan. 16 — Classified documents found in Biden’s Delaware home; California battered by storm
More classified documents have been found in President Joe Biden’s Wilmington, Del. home. Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the classified documents and the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. Biden approves a disaster declaration for California as the state faces more major flooding.Jan. 16, 2023.
Biden ignores reporters’ questions over handling of classified documents
President Biden refused again to answer questions about his handling of classified documents amid a special counsel investigation. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details on the intensifying bipartisan criticism for the lack of transparency.Jan. 18, 2023.
Pressure on Biden mounts amid Justice Department’s investigation into classified documents
Pressure is mounting on President Biden as House Republicans call for the release of visitor logs to his Delaware home after documents marked classified were found at his private residence last week. NBC News’ Carol Lee and legal analyst Danny Cevallos have the details. Jan. 17, 2023.
My new co-worker George Santos is a distraction and a danger to democracy
As a native New Yorker who grew up in a public housing development across the street from Donald Trump’s gilded golf course, I know what it’s like to have the neighborhood you love hijacked by a man who is deceitful to the core. Now, as I begin my...
House GOP announces new committee assignments
House Republicans revealed key committee assignments including those who will investigate the Biden administration. NBC’s Ryan Nobles lays out the newest additions to the Judiciary committee as well as where controversial Rep. George Santos was placed by the GOP. Jan. 18, 2023.
House Republicans gear up for a debt ceiling fight with the White House and Senate Democrats
WASHINGTON — The Republican-controlled House has planted the seeds for a debt-ceiling showdown, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy endorsing a push by his hard-liners to demand spending cuts as part of any extension of the country’s borrowing authority. The political divide is deep and the stakes are high. Ultraconservative...
Embattled Rep. Santos awarded seats on Science and Small Business committees
WASHINGTON — House Republicans awarded embattled Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., seats on two House committees Tuesday, even as he faces federal, state and local investigations and fellow Republicans demand that he resign. The GOP Steering Committee, which is led by Speaker Kevin McCarthy of California and doles out committee...
NBC News
Jan. 15 — Biden admin. prepares for political consequences of classified docs
Former Deputy U.S. Attorney General Rod Rosenstein exclusively joins Meet the Press to discuss the twin special-counsel investigations into fmr. President Trump and President Biden. Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) talks about the differences between the two cases during an exclusive interview. Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-Mich.) exclusively talks about the political repercussions for Biden.Jan. 15, 2023.
Failed GOP candidate arrested in shooting at homes of Democrats in Albuquerque
Solomon Peña was arrested in New Mexico for charges of conspiracy and criminal solicitation after a string of shootings targeting local Democrats. New Mexico District Attorney Sam Bregman talks about the charges.Jan. 17, 2023.
Federal prosecutors won't seek the death penalty for the El Paso Walmart shooting suspect
Federal prosecutors will not seek the death penalty for a man accused of fatally shooting nearly two dozen people in a racist attack at a West Texas Walmart in 2019. The U.S. Department of Justice disclosed the decision not to pursue capital punishment against Patrick Crusius in a one-sentence notice filed Tuesday with the federal court in El Paso.
New Mexico GOP candidate arrested in plot to shoot Democratic officials
Solomon Peña, the alleged suspect in a plot involving shootings at Democratic officials’ homes, confronted them weeks before following his loss in a state election. NBC News’ Hallie Jackson has more details.Jan. 18, 2023.
Failed GOP candidate visited homes of New Mexico Democratic politicians to dispute election before shootings, officials say
A failed Republican candidate for the New Mexico House visited the homes of local Democratic leaders to vehemently dispute his election loss weeks before he is alleged to have orchestrated a series of shootings at their residences, elected officials said. Republican Solomon Pena is accused of conspiring with and paying...
Capitol Police investigated more than 7,500 threats against lawmakers last year
U.S. Capitol Police investigated 7,501 threats against members of Congress in 2022, according to new figures released Tuesday. Last year's numbers marked the first decline in at least five years but remained "historically high," and nearly double the 3,939 cases investigated in 2017, Capitol Police said. In 2021, when the Jan. 6 riot took place, threat cases jumped to 9,625.
NBC News
575K+
Followers
65K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT
The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0