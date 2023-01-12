ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Attorney General Merrick Garland names Robert Hur special counsel to probe Biden classified docs

Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday he had appointed former Maryland US Attorney Robert Hur as a special counsel to investigate how classified documents ended up at an office President Biden used at his namesake think tank in Washington, DC, as well as at his home in Delaware.

Hur, a Trump appointee who left the Justice Department in early 2021 to enter private practice, will take over the investigation from Chicago federal prosecutor John Lausch, to whom Garland turned in November to review the materials — and who recommended to the AG last week that a special counsel be appointed

“Under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel for this matter,” Garland told reporters at the Justice Department. “This appointment underscores for the public the department’s commitment to both independence and accountability, and particularly sensitive matters, and to make decisions indisputably guided only by the facts, and the law.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25EAhU_0kCZqLNr00
President Biden confirmed Thursday that more classified documents were discovered at his Delaware home where he parks his Corvette.
Joe Biden

“I am confident that Mr. Hur will carry out his responsibility in an even-handed and urgent manner and in accordance with the highest traditions of this department,” added the attorney general, who did not take questions from the press.

In the Justice Department, special counsels are appointed to lead investigations where a conflict of interest exists for the usual authority — in this case, the regular US Attorneys and the attorney general probing the president who nominated them.

“Special counsel will not be subject to the day-to-day supervision of any official of the department, but he must comply with the regulations, procedures and policies of the department,” said Garland, who added that Hur is authorized to investigate whether any person or entity violated the law in removing documents from the Obama White House in early 2017 and not turning them over to the National Archives.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=483zBQ_0kCZqLNr00
Garland had previously tapped the US attorney in Chicago, John Lausch, to review the classified documents found at the Penn Biden Center.
Reuters

“I will conduct the assigned investigation with fair, impartial, and dispassionate judgment,” Hur said in a statement following his appointment. “I intend to follow the facts swiftly and thoroughly, without fear or favor, and will honor the trust placed in me to perform this service.”

Following the announcement, Biden’s own special counsel, Richard Sauber, said the White House would cooperate with Hur’s investigation and was “confident that a thorough review will show that these documents were inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his lawyers acted promptly upon discovery of this mistake.”

Garland said he selected Hur because Lausch informed him that he would soon be leaving the department for the private sector.

Many Republicans had called on Garland to name a special counsel to examine whether the Obama-era documents were mishandled by Biden following revelations this week that a box containing classified documents was discovered in a locked closet at the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement on Nov. 2, just days before the midterm elections.

“I think if you believe a special counsel is necessary to assure the public about the handling of classified documents by Donald Trump, you should apply a special counsel to the mishandling of classified documents by President Biden when he was vice president,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said Wednesday on Fox News.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2h4N_0kCZqLNr00
Garland named Robert Hur as special counsel in the probe.
AP

Then on Thursday, Biden, 80, confirmed reports that more classified records were found in his Delaware home where he stores his prized Corvette.

“My lawyers reviewed other places where documents might — from my time as vice president — were stored and they finished the review last night. They discovered a small number of documents with classified markings in storage areas and file cabinets in my home and my personal library,” the president told reporters Thursday morning.

On Nov. 18, Garland named veteran prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel to determine whether former President Donald Trump should face charges after classified documents were recovered from his Florida resort in August.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JFWil_0kCZqLNr00
An image from court filings showing the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
AP

On Thursday, before Garland’s announcement, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told reporters, “I think Congress has to investigate this” and “We don’t think there needs to be a special prosecutor.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1b2gFo_0kCZqLNr00
President Biden.
Getty Images

“Here’s an individual that sat on ‘60 Minutes’ that was so concerned about President Trump’s documents locked in behind, and now we find that this is a vice president keeping it for years out in the open in different locations,” McCarthy said.

The speaker was referencing a Sept. 18 interview with the CBS newsmagazine in which Biden described his predecessor as “irresponsible” for keeping sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago.

Meanwhile, the top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee has requested that intelligence agencies conduct a “damage assessment” of the classified documents. Ohio Rep. Mike Turner on Thursday also requested briefings from Garland and the director of national intelligence, Avril Haines, on their reviews by Jan. 26.

“The presence of classified information at these separate locations could implicate the President in the mishandling, potential misuse, and exposure of classified information,” Turner wrote.

The Independent

Giuliani says Trump told him to take classified files home

Rudy Giuliani said that former president Donald Trump once advised him to take secret documents home with him, Business Insider reported. The former New York City mayor and attorney for the former president made the revelation when speaking on his WABC77 radio show entitled Uncovering the Truth with Rudy Giuliani & Dr. Maria Ryan.Mr Giuliani said that he was working on “vetting” some “very rich people” by going through their tax returns for Mr Trump. “When I was his lawyer, I mean, there was a period of time I was there like, uh, 10 straight days,” he said. “I...
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

DOJ reportedly declined to have FBI agents monitor Joe Biden document search

The Justice Department decided against having FBI agents watch over a search for classified documents conducted by President Biden’s lawyers at his Delaware homes — in part because his attorneys were deemed to be cooperating with the DOJ’s investigation, according to a report.  The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday that DOJ officials also opted for the hands-off approach in order to avoid complicating future phases of the investigation and to not interfere with special counsel Rober Hur’s work.  According to the Journal, Biden’s attorneys were given permission by the Justice Department to search the 80-year-old president’s Wilmington and Rehoboth Beach residences for sensitive documents and notify the department if any were found in order so that law enforcement personnel could take custody of them.  The agreement between the DOJ and Biden’s legal team took place after around 10 documents with classified markings — some dealing with Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom — were found in the president’s former office at the Penn Biden Center think tank Nov. 2. This is a developing story, check back for more updates.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
New York Post

Joe Rogan floats theory that Biden document scandal is a ploy by Democrats to replace him

Joe Rogan shared a wild theory with his massive following that President Biden’s ongoing classified documents scandal is a carefully crafted ploy by Democrats to prevent him from running again in 2024. Rogan made the claim over the weekend during a conversation with two comedians on his popular podcast “The Joe Rogan Experience.” “If I had to guess — they’re trying to get rid of him,” the 55-year-old host said of President Biden’s own party. “My guess would be they’re trying to get rid of him.” He provided no evidence to back up his theory, admitting he doesn’t “know jack s–t...
New York Post

‘Morning Joe’ blasts Biden’s ‘stumbling and bumbling’ classified docs response

If Biden’s lost Scarborough … MSNBC’s White House-friendly “Morning Joe” program tore into the administration’s “stumbling and bumbling” response to the classified documents debacle Monday, following the weekend revelation that more sensitive records were found at the president’s Delaware home.  “By stumbling and bumbling around, by not getting their timeline right … we just showed a graphic that says an unknown number of documents found in Biden’s garage,” said co-host Joe Scarborough, a former Republican congressman. “No​ ​more unknown. No more unknown​. “At this stage, we​’​re two months ​in. They need to clean this up​ … amateur hour is over, they need complete transparency and...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Todd Chrisley serving his time in one of America’s cushiest prisons

Reality TV star Todd Chrisley reported to federal prison on Tuesday to begin his 12-year sentence — and he couldn’t have asked for a better place to serve. FPC Pensacola, a minimum-security facility in Pensacola, Florida, has been labeled as one of the “cushiest” in America. The facility, which opened in 1988, is usually reserved for white-collar crime that includes wire fraud, mail fraud and healthcare fraud. Prominent defense attorney, Allan Ellis, described the prison as a “pretty laid-back experience,” and idles more along the lines of a “camp.” Former US Rep. Chris Collins, who served New York’s 27th congressional...
PENSACOLA, FL
New York Post

Jonathan Turley slams Chuck Todd over ‘angry’ Hunter Biden interview with Sen. Ron Johnson

Chuck Todd and Sen. Ron Johnson got into a heated conversation on Sunday’s “Meet the Press” over whether Hunter Biden committed any crimes through his overseas business dealings — sparking a fierce rebuttal from legal scholar Jonathan Turley eviscerating the NBC News anchor. The fiery exchange started after Johnson, who with Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), led a Senate investigation into Hunter Biden’s business relationships in Ukraine and China, was pressed by Todd on what actual laws President Biden’s son may have violated. “Senator, do you have a crime that you think Hunter Biden committed because I’ve yet to see anybody explain? It is...
WISCONSIN STATE
New York Post

Ex-CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaces in Davos to host disinformation panel

Canned CNN anchor Brian Stelter resurfaced in Davos on Tuesday to host a panel discussion on “disinformation” at the World Economic Forum’s ritzy summit. The Stelter-led event was dubbed “The Clear and Present Danger of Disinformation” and featured appearances by several prominent figures, including New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger, European Commission Vice President Vera Jourová, Internews CEO Jeanne Bourgault and Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.). Stelter mentioned his old job at the start of the panel, introducing himself to the crowd as “formerly of CNN.” The hour-long discussion in the Swiss resort town focused on how “the public, regulators and social media companies...
New York Post

Biden forgets how to pronounce ‘Kamala’ Harris at White House event

WASHINGTON — President Biden seemingly forgot how to say “Kamala” Harris Tuesday — years after his vice president taught the country the correct pronunciation. “As Kamala said, we’re all closely monitoring the storms, the floods, the landslides all across California,” Biden said at a White House celebration for the NBA champion Golden State Warriors, saying his second-in-command’s name like “CAM-a-la” rather than the proper “COMMA-la.” Biden, 80, is the oldest-ever president and his mental acuity is often debated as he prepares to launch a 2024 reelection campaign. His defenders say he’s simply prone to gaffes and a stutter. Harris’ name was inspired by...
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Biden lawyer who discovered first set of classified documents spoke with federal investigators

President Biden’s personal attorney who discovered a batch of classified materials at the DC think tank that bears Biden’s name has spoken with federal investigators probing the case, according to a report.  Patrick Moore, the lawyer the 80-year-old president tasked with cleaning out his former office at the Penn Biden Center last November, reportedly met with US Attorney John Lausch’s team after finding some 10 highly sensitive documents, according to CNN.  The interview came during the Justice Department’s initial phases of the investigation into Biden’s handling of classified documents, the news outlet said on Tuesday.  CNN also reported that the interview with...
New York Post

Biden uses his lawyers to find his classified docs — to shield from the FBI

The discovery of a fourth set of classified documents, at the Biden residence in Delaware, has further undermined the White House’s virtual mantra that the president “takes classified documents very seriously.” Putting aside the repeated movement of highly classified documents over six years, one curious element has emerged in this scandal: the use of private counsel.  Not only did President Joe Biden enlist lawyers to clear out his private Washington office; he then used them — rather than security officers or the FBI — to search for additional classified documents. The initial use of lawyers is notable. While it seems a fairly...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

No, Mr. Mayor Eric Adams, you don’t get a blank check for migrants

Mayor Eric Adams thinks he knows what will fix the migration surge straining Gotham: a blank multibillion-dollar check from Washington. Sorry, no. A blank check for an uncapped number of migrants would reward New York for its broken hotel-shelter system and broken emergency-contracting system. After his tour of El Paso Sunday, Adams’ next stop is DC — where he’ll pressure President Joe Biden to fund “the entire cost” of sheltering, feeding, clothing, educating and providing health care for at least tens of thousands of new migrants. It’s absolutely true Biden created this mess or at least made it much worse, with no process for quickly determining who...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

DC goes soft on criminals in law too lenient even for the Democratic mayor

“Catch and release” is one way to describe weak enforcement of immigration law. But in the nation’s capital, unfortunately, the phrase applies to nearly every kind of crime, including some of the most violent. Washington, DC is in the midst of a murder boom, with more than 200 homicides a year in 2021 and 2022. And every one of the last five years has seen more carjackings than the year before. From 2021 to 2022, reported carjackings spiked by 36%. Nearly three-quarters of those incidents involved a firearm, and juveniles perpetrated 70%, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. What’s the city council’s answer...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

Biden calls for retraining cops: ‘Why should you always shoot with deadly force?’

President Biden on Monday called for police officers to be retrained so they’re taught not to use deadly force in every situation that requires them to fire their weapon.  The 80-year-old president’s comments came during the National Action Network’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Breakfast in Washington, DC, as Biden blasted Senate Republicans for blocking a police reform bill in 2021 that would’ve restricted the use of deadly force by law enforcement officers.  “We have to retrain cops,” Biden said. “Why should you always shoot with deadly force? The fact is if you need to use your weapon, you don’t have to...
WASHINGTON, DC
New York Post

How a corrupt FBI could save Joe Biden in classified-docs scandal

The White House is being whipsawed by the discovery of secret documents from President Joe Biden’s vice presidency recklessly stored around his garage, his Delaware house and his rented Washington office. The appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden’s classified-document violations could imperil the president’s survival. But Biden may be saved by the charades the FBI concocted to rescue Hillary Clinton. Federal law penalizes the removal or mishandling of classified documents via “gross negligence” by up to 10 years in prison. The number of clearly marked confidential documents discovered on Biden’s turfs is up to 20 — all of which...
DELAWARE STATE
New York Post

Biden administration argues CDC has right to require travelers to mask up in appeals court

The Biden administration is appealing a federal judge’s ruling that the government didn’t have the right to impose a federal mask mandate on public transportation during the pandemic. The Justice Department on Tuesday argued that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention had the legal authority to require travelers to wear masks on planes, trains and buses to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the 11th US Circuit Court of Appeals, the Washington Examiner reported. The appeal comes nine months after a Florida judge struck down the federal mask mandate, ruling that the CDC failed to follow proper rule-making procedures....
FLORIDA STATE
New York Post

Blue meanie Joe’s divisive cop tirade is the president’s latest battle with facts

We have reached the stage in Joe Biden’s presidency where he tells lies about himself and it’s no longer news. Such was the case over the weekend. The president marked the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with predictable chameleon-like claims to black audiences. He insisted at King’s storied Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that, as a child and young adult, he routinely attended a black church after going to Catholic Mass.  In a second speech, in Washington, he claimed to have fought against South African apartheid and was a civil rights activist who marched to desegregate Delaware.  His Walter Mitty fantasies might be...
New York Post

New Hampshire Dems say Biden’s primary calendar change will ‘wreak havoc’ in the state

New Hampshire Democrats believe proposed changes to the primary schedule championed by President Biden will “wreak havoc” in the state.  A letter sent to White House chief of staff Ronald Klain and deputy chief of staff Jen O’Malley Dillon on Tuesday urged the 80-year-old president to reconsider his support for moving New Hampshire out of its slot as the first-in-the-nation primary, Politico reported. The letter’s signatories include former New Hampshire Gov. John Lynch, former Reps. Paul Hodes (D-N.H.) and Carol Shea-Porter (D-N.H.), and more than a dozen other Granite State Democrats.  The pols argue that making South Carolina the first primary state...
GEORGIA STATE
