"Experience Dutch Heritage and Spring Beauty at Holland, Michigan's Annual Tulip Time Festival"Pen 2 PaperHolland, MI
"Amazon's Grand Rapids HQ: A Double-Edged Sword for the City's Economic Growth"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
4 Amazing Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
"Grand Rapids: The Heart of the Midwest, a city of love, beer and resilience"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking BeneathPen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
After incoming Muskegon Heights school board member killed, new member appointed
MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI -- After the homicide of an incoming Muskegon Heights Schools board member in December, the board voted Tuesday, Jan. 17 to appoint a new member. Marianne Darnell, who previously served on the board from 2018 to 2022, was appointed during a special meeting.
Updated logo that aims to represent all of Muskegon County to mark new campus
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – A new logo to go along with its new campus is set to be unveiled by Muskegon County. The logo, featuring a lake, trees and sun, was tentatively approved by the board of commissioners. It replaces one of a lighthouse that has been used for the past decade.
Former Secret Service agent will oversee security operations at Grand Haven schools
GRAND HAVEN, MI – Grand Haven Area Public Schools has hired a former Secret Service agent as the district’s new safety and security director. Trent Carithers, a Spartanburg, South Carolina native with over 20 years of experience in the U.S. Secret Service, will oversee the district’s security operations in the newly created position, the district announced in a Jan. 10 news release.
John Gibbs on his first 2 weeks as Ottawa County administrator: ‘Really, really natural thing’
WEST OLIVE, MI – With two weeks under his belt leading Michigan’s fastest-growing county, John Gibbs says much of what he’s encountered so far as the new Ottawa County administrator has parallels with his previous job leading a federal department. “I feel like every single thing I’ve...
‘Elements of bad faith’ in Muskegon’s transfer of public lake access to developer, judge finds
MUSKEGON, MI – A judge used pointed language in refusing to toss a lawsuit that challenges the city of Muskegon’s transfer of property with Muskegon Lake public access to a developer. “The court finds that elements of bad faith accompany the transfer of the real estate and the...
Roundabout to replace this traffic signal near busy Grand Rapids-area shopping center
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Big changes are coming to replace an oddly placed traffic signal within a busy shopping center in the northern Grand Rapids area. The transformation includes converting a traffic signal within the Green Ridge Square into a roundabout.
Deer fencing chosen over a targeted cull in Norton Shores to help protect property
NORTON SHORES, MI -- A new city ordinance allows for deer fencing at homes in Norton Shores. The ordinance that allows residents to erect fencing to protect plants from hungry deer during certain parts of the year has proven successful in other parts of the country, according to city staff.
Michigan high school with all 10th graders taking unique AP course to get visit from College Board
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A Michigan high school has received the attention of the College Board for its implementation of a unique, school-wide Advanced Placement (AP) program that’s meant to build academic confidence in all of its students. The College Board, best known for administering and designing the...
Retired college professor vows to speak at every Ottawa County board meeting the next 2 years
WEST OLIVE, MI — In a sea of public speakers at the first two Ottawa County board of commissioners meetings this year, one resident promises to keep coming back meeting after meeting. Walter Davis, 80, said he will be in attendance and participate in public comment at every single...
Ken’s Fruit Market to expand retail, greenhouse space at Grand Rapids store
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — This spring, shoppers at Ken’s Fruit Market on Plainfield Avenue are expected to have more room to shop for flowers, plants and shrubs as well as an expanded retail area inside the store. The Grand Rapids-based market, which opened in 2012, is planning an...
Kent County GOP headquarters vandalized by swastikas, white-supremacist graffiti
KENT COUNTY, MI – The Kent County GOP headquarters was vandalized with spray-painted swastikas and white-supremacy graffiti. The vandalism was reported Tuesday, Jan. 17, at the Gerald R. Ford Republican Headquarters at 725 Lake Michigan Drive NW. Graffiti covered all sour sides of the building. It happened two months...
Irish On Ionia returning after 3-year absence
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Irish on Ionia, the St. Patrick’s Day street festival in downtown Grand Rapids, is set to return after a three year absence. The festival, which is hosted by HopCat, will take place from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, March 18, event organizers announced.
Homelessness count starting soon in mid-Michigan
BAY CITY, MI — A local group wants to know if you are experiencing homelessness this year. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, the Mid Michigan Community Action Agency, Mid Michigan CAA, is planning on completing a federally mandated-annual survey of homelessness called a point-in-time, or PIT, count. The Department of...
Grand Rapids man accused in double-homicide had parking lot argument with one victim, records show
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A parking lot argument is believed to have preceded a double-fatal June shooting in Grand Rapids that left two 58-year-old men dead. Deiontreay Darrell Craft, 25, is accused of two counts of open murder in the deaths of Freddie James Lusk Jr. and Tony Dwayne Vaughn. He is scheduled for a probable cause hearing Wednesday, Jan. 18 in Grand Rapids District Court.
Fourth-grade teacher at Kalamazoo school placed on administrative leave
On Wednesday, the principal of Parkwood-Upjohn Elementary School sent a message to parents, explaining that fourth-grade teacher Joel Osborn would not be teaching for the foreseeable future.
State to disburse $81 million in opioid settlement funds after county’s lawsuit dismissed
The state could begin distributing $81 million from a multi-state opioid settlement as early as late January after a judge dismissed a West Michigan county lawsuit that had delayed distribution. A lawsuit filed by Ottawa County government challenged the method for allocating funds to various Michigan counties. A Wayne County...
Three Southwest Michigan counties say they rank among the highest in the state for xylazine deaths
Health officers in Berrien, Calhoun and Kalamazoo Counties hope to fight xylazine with information about its potentially deadly effects. The animal sedative, which also goes by street names including “tranq,” is sometimes used on its own. It’s also being added to opioids like fentanyl in the illicit drug trade. In many ways a xylazine high resembles that of opioids, but it starts faster and lasts longer, according to the Berrien County Health Department.
1 injured, 1 arrested after shooting on Grand Rapids’ Southeast Side
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police took a man into custody Sunday night, Jan. 15, in connection to a shooting on the city’s Southeast Side that left one person hospitalized, Grand Rapids police said. Officers were flagged down by a witness shortly before 10 p.m. in the area of...
Grand Rapids, Michigan... The Dark Secrets Lurking Beneath
Grand Rapids, Michigan may seem like a quaint and peaceful city on the surface, but there are dark secrets lurking beneath. From haunted houses to mysterious disappearances, here are some of the most shocking things that most people don't know about Grand Rapids.
Now sissy that walk at the World of Winter Drag Show in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — While winter can be a drag at times, the season can always be spiced up with some drag queens. As a part of the World of Winter festival, the Winter’s a DRAG show welcomed attendees on Saturday, Jan. 14 in downtown Grand Rapids. The...
