CBS Austin
UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks
AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
CBS Austin
City of Austin celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be going on throughout the area. In Austin, the 30th Annual MLK Community March and Rally, honoring Dr. King’s legacy will start at the University of Texas at Austin campus. Sunday afternoon, people were already...
CBS Austin
MLK Youth Scholarship Awards Ceremony honors his legacy and commemorates recipients
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Area Heritage council held many celebratory events for Martin Luther King Jr. day. The council is dedicated to honoring his legacy and uplifting diversity, especially multi-culturalism in Austin. This year, there were many events on the itinerary. The first event was an MLK Oratory...
CBS Austin
Austin/Travis County receive $2 million fed grant to fight opioid overdoses
AUSTIN, Texas — Local officials now have new support in their fight against the growing problem of fatal drug overdoses in Travis County. The feds are now working with local officials to help control a local public health crisis. A growing number of people in Travis County are dying from overdoses of synthetic opioids including fentanyl.
CBS Austin
Transportation and logistics company Ryder to lay off 800 workers at NE Austin site
Ryder, a transportation and logistics company known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks, is laying off approximately 800 workers from a plant in Northeast Austin. The announcement from the company to the Texas Workforce Commission says "801 Ryder employees will be terminated between March 18, 2023 and March 31, 2023" at the Applied Material site located at 9700 US-290, Austin TX, 78724.
CBS Austin
2023 inaugural firework celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr.
AUSTIN, Texas — Several events are lined up at the Texas Capitol for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremonies. The day was not only about preparing for Abbott’s re-election festivities, but it was also a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fireworks erupted into...
CBS Austin
Fire knocked down at Central Austin duplex due to fast response
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department says its fast response to a duplex fire in Central Austin Tuesday morning helped knock it down quickly. The call came in at around 7:45 a.m. at the house located at 1027 E. 45th Street and Clarkson Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the...
CBS Austin
AFD responds to fire at north Austin apartment complex, cause under investigation
The Austin Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire at a north Austin apartment complex Monday night. AFD responded to the fire around 11:00 p.m. at the apartments located on West Loop near W Rundberg Lane. When crews arrived on scene they found fire coming out of a front...
CBS Austin
After almost 40 years, Madonna returns to Austin with a September stop at The Moody Center
A BIG music announcement here in "The Live Music Capital of the World!" Major news from The Moody Center as they announce that the "Queen of Pop" is coming to Austin for the first time since 1985! Her "Celebration Tour" invites fans to help her mark 40 years of iconic pop music. Madonna will stop at The Moody Center on September 21st, 2023 with special guest Bob the Drag Queen.
CBS Austin
AFD extinguishes large deck fire at Shoal Creek Saloon in downtown Austin
The Austin Fire Department extinguished a large deck fire at the Shoal Creek Saloon in downtown Austin Tuesday morning. AFD tweeted that they were on scene of a fire at the restaurant located on N Lamar Blvd. and W 9th street around 8 a.m. According to videos tweeted out by...
CBS Austin
Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital
A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
CBS Austin
You're invited to a special 'Case Study Night' with Lifestyles Unlimited
Lifestyles Unlimited is a real estate investment group and today successful Investor and Mentor Joey Sullivan has a special invitation that he wants to share with us. Case Study Night- in Austin this Thursday January 19th at 6:00 P.M. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
CBS Austin
Ujima Magazine highlights every day heroes in ATX
Telling stories that uplift the body, mind, and spirit, Ujima Magazine, is shining a spotlight on the "everyday heroes" in the Austin community. Marketing Director, Madelyn Patterson, is here to tell us more about Ujima Magazine's mission and exciting partnership with GoneMad Productions and studios. Follow us on Instagram and...
CBS Austin
Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos
All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
CBS Austin
MLK Jr. bobblehead released featuring iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech
The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a special edition bobblehead in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The officially licensed bobblehead features the civil rights leader standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips of the famous speech.
CBS Austin
ATX Wheels & More holds benefit for woman killed in recent road rage homicide
AUSTIN, Texas — Family of Elizabeth Lopez, 22, gathered for a benefit to raise funds for her funeral arrangements. Previously, Lopez was killed in a homicide during a road rage incident. The benefit happened on Sunday, Jan. 15, at noon at ATX Wheels & More. Lopez’s family members and...
CBS Austin
APD investigates deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown, suspect killed by police
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in downtown Austin late Sunday night. Officers were called to 5th Street and Guadalupe around 11:33 p.m. Sunday to a call of a man with a gun in hand walking in the downtown area. A second...
CBS Austin
Search for two suspects who stole diesel fuel in October in Dripping Springs
DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — The Hays County Sheriff's Office is looking for two suspects caught on security cameras stealing diesel fuel back in October in Dripping Springs. HCSO says on October 27, 2022, two male suspects got away with stolen fuel by manipulating the fuel pump at a gas station.
CBS Austin
Silver Alert discontinued for missing 80-year-old man from Austin
A Silver Alert issued for an elderly man who was last seen in south Austin has been discontinued Monday morning. The Austin Police Department was looking for 80-year-old John Bunton who was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday near E Live Oak Street and S Congress Ave. Police say he...
CBS Austin
"Pretty Woman" Comes to Austin
Pretty Woman, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, comes to Austin with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the show features an original score by Grammy winner artist Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It will be on Texas Performing Arts' stage at Bass Concert Hall until Sunday so come and fall in love with the wonderful story again.
