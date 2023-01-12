A BIG music announcement here in "The Live Music Capital of the World!" Major news from The Moody Center as they announce that the "Queen of Pop" is coming to Austin for the first time since 1985! Her "Celebration Tour" invites fans to help her mark 40 years of iconic pop music. Madonna will stop at The Moody Center on September 21st, 2023 with special guest Bob the Drag Queen.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO