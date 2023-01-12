ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manor, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Austin

UT at Austin bans TikTok on campus wired & Wi-Fi networks

AUSTIN, Texas — The University of Texas at Austin is blocking access to TikTok on its campus Wi-Fi networks. The change will make the popular social media app off-limits to students and faculty while they're connected to university internet servers. Other universities across the country, including Texas State University...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

City of Austin celebrating legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, celebrations for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will be going on throughout the area. In Austin, the 30th Annual MLK Community March and Rally, honoring Dr. King’s legacy will start at the University of Texas at Austin campus. Sunday afternoon, people were already...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Austin/Travis County receive $2 million fed grant to fight opioid overdoses

AUSTIN, Texas — Local officials now have new support in their fight against the growing problem of fatal drug overdoses in Travis County. The feds are now working with local officials to help control a local public health crisis. A growing number of people in Travis County are dying from overdoses of synthetic opioids including fentanyl.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Transportation and logistics company Ryder to lay off 800 workers at NE Austin site

Ryder, a transportation and logistics company known for its fleet of commercial rental trucks, is laying off approximately 800 workers from a plant in Northeast Austin. The announcement from the company to the Texas Workforce Commission says "801 Ryder employees will be terminated between March 18, 2023 and March 31, 2023" at the Applied Material site located at 9700 US-290, Austin TX, 78724.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

2023 inaugural firework celebration honors Martin Luther King Jr.

AUSTIN, Texas — Several events are lined up at the Texas Capitol for Governor Greg Abbott’s 2023 inauguration ceremonies. The day was not only about preparing for Abbott’s re-election festivities, but it was also a day of remembrance for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Fireworks erupted into...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Fire knocked down at Central Austin duplex due to fast response

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department says its fast response to a duplex fire in Central Austin Tuesday morning helped knock it down quickly. The call came in at around 7:45 a.m. at the house located at 1027 E. 45th Street and Clarkson Avenue. Firefighters arrived at the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

After almost 40 years, Madonna returns to Austin with a September stop at The Moody Center

A BIG music announcement here in "The Live Music Capital of the World!" Major news from The Moody Center as they announce that the "Queen of Pop" is coming to Austin for the first time since 1985! Her "Celebration Tour" invites fans to help her mark 40 years of iconic pop music. Madonna will stop at The Moody Center on September 21st, 2023 with special guest Bob the Drag Queen.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis Co. inmate found unresponsive, later dies in hospital

A man who was in custody at the Travis County Jail is dead after he was found unresponsive in his unit Sunday morning. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says 47-year-old Israel Resendiz Molina was found at approximately 8 a.m. CPR was immediately administered by both TCSO medical staff and Austin-Travis County EMS medics.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

You're invited to a special 'Case Study Night' with Lifestyles Unlimited

Lifestyles Unlimited is a real estate investment group and today successful Investor and Mentor Joey Sullivan has a special invitation that he wants to share with us. Case Study Night- in Austin this Thursday January 19th at 6:00 P.M. Follow us on Instagram and Twitter @WeAreAustin and find us on...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Ujima Magazine highlights every day heroes in ATX

Telling stories that uplift the body, mind, and spirit, Ujima Magazine, is shining a spotlight on the "everyday heroes" in the Austin community. Marketing Director, Madelyn Patterson, is here to tell us more about Ujima Magazine's mission and exciting partnership with GoneMad Productions and studios. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Gravel spill closes I-35 northbound lanes in San Marcos

All three lanes of I-35 northbound in San Marcos near the SH 123 intersection were closed Monday afternoon as crews worked to clean up a gravel spill. Officials urged drivers find an alternate route if possible. The cause of the spill is under investigation. So far, no injuries have been...
SAN MARCOS, TX
CBS Austin

MLK Jr. bobblehead released featuring iconic 'I Have a Dream' speech

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has released a special edition bobblehead in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The officially licensed bobblehead features the civil rights leader standing at the podium delivering his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech and includes audio clips of the famous speech.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Silver Alert discontinued for missing 80-year-old man from Austin

A Silver Alert issued for an elderly man who was last seen in south Austin has been discontinued Monday morning. The Austin Police Department was looking for 80-year-old John Bunton who was last seen at 12 p.m. Sunday near E Live Oak Street and S Congress Ave. Police say he...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

"Pretty Woman" Comes to Austin

Pretty Woman, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, comes to Austin with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell. Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, the show features an original score by Grammy winner artist Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance, and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. It will be on Texas Performing Arts' stage at Bass Concert Hall until Sunday so come and fall in love with the wonderful story again.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy