Real Betis 2-2 Barcelona: Xavi's side reach Super Cup final after Ter Stegen's penalty heroics

Barcelona beat Betis on penalties to set up a ‘Clasico’ Spanish Super Cup final on Sunday with Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid.

It was a repeat of the previous night’s semi-final with the favourite going through thanks to their goalkeeper, and taken to the limit by the opposition.

Pedri scored the winning kick after Marc Andre ter Stegen had saved from Juanmi and William Carvalho. ‘I wish I didn’t have so much to do in games,’ said the keeper. ‘Sunday’s game is the kind of game everyone wants to see.’

Xavi is now 90 minutes from his first trophy as Barca coach but his team were left Manuel Pellegrini’s side.

With the King Fahd Stadium again only half full, as it had been the previous night for Real Madrid’s win over Valencia, Barcelona started on the front foot with Raphinha causing problems down the right.

Betis had Miranda at left back in place of Alex Moreno sold to Aston Villa in this window. Gavi was doubling up with Raphinha and trying to expose the former Barça youth team player. It was down that side that Barcelona won their first corner and when Raphinha whipped it in Claudio Bravo was clattered by Ronald Araujo as he came out to punch clear.

Luis Henrique went for an audacious lob over Ter Stegen from the halfway line. But it was Barcelona who continued to make the early running this time with Dembele skipping away from defenders down the left and crossing for Lewandowsky who tried and failed to get a shot away in a crowded area.

The Polish striker was not at his best in the early moments of the game and when Alba ran on to a Dembele pass and crossed, the striker who has scored 18 goals this season, produced a poor shot.

Barcelona had 80 per cent of possession after 20 minutes but the final pass or finish was missing. There was a minor blip when Jules Kounde gifted the ball to Nabil Fekir and only a last ditch challenge from Ronald Araujo stopped him scoring.

But immediately Raphinha went at Miranda again and when he cut inside he crossed and Pedri beat Bravo. Barcelona celebrated only for the automatic offside technology give the offside for a ridiculously miniscule fraction of the tip of Raphinha’s boot having been goalside of the last defender.

On the half hour Betis won their first corner after Sergio Canales had his shot deflected wide. From it German Pezzella brought a fine save on his line from Ter Stegen. Rodri then almost turned in a Luis Henrique cross and Barcelona were shaken again by the resulting corner. Since the disallowed goal the tide had turned in Betis’ favour. But just as it seemed Pellegrini’s team were in the ascendancy they conceded.

Not for the first time in the half Dembele left Aitor Ruibal on the deck, head spinning, and this time from the Frenchman’s cross Lewandowski scored. He needed two goes at it but at the second time of asking he sent the ball past Bravo for goal number 19 since he signed.

Betis responded well and Ter Stegen saved well first from Rodri and then from Luis Henrique.

It was the Brazilian winger who took the second half fight to Barcelona and on 78 minutes he teed-up Fekir for the equaliser.

Barcelona thought they had scored again just three minutes later when Lewandowski netted but Ferran Torres had been offside and the goal was ruled out.

Both teams were going for the late winner and Ter Stegen saved from Miranda at the death. The player who scored the shoot-out penalty to win the Copa del Rey final had almost knocked Barcelona out. With Madrid having played 24 hours earlier these two at least wanted to skip extra time.

When it came Barcelona were stronger and Ansu Fati gave them the lead just four minutes in with a volley.

Betis kept going and their man of the match Henrique was at the heart of their second equaliser. It was Loren Moreno who scored it with a deft back heel to send the game to penalties.

The only man more deserving off reaching the final than Henrique was Ter Stegen and he stood tall in the shoot-out to set up Sunday’s showdown with Madrid.

