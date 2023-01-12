Read full article on original website
Two charged following fatal crash in East Knoxville
Crews are at the scene of the 'significant motor vehicle accident' in East Knoxville.
Knox County death investigator 1 of 7 in Tennessee to earn rare certification
Morgan Maples has become one of seven people in Tennessee who have earned “Fellow” status as a medicolegal death investigator through the American Board of Medicolegal Death Investigators. According to Knox County, around 200 people around the nation have attained the status.
WBIR
KPD: 'Multiple' serious injuries in Magnolia Avenue crash
Knoxville police said three cars were involved. One crashed into a home. No one inside the home was hurt.
KPD looking for dark-colored sedan after 'shooting with victim' in North Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were responding to reports of a "shooting with a victim" Tuesday night in North Knoxville. They said that the shooting happened on Bradshaw Garden Road, and said it appeared that there was a fight in the area when shots were fired.
mymix1041.com
Cleveland Police searching for missing woman
From WDEF in Chattanooga: The Cleveland Police Department says they’re on the lookout for 29-year-old Megan Marie Bowers. Family and friends say that her last known location was during the first week of December on Mouse Creek Road. Bowers has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and...
wvlt.tv
One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
WATE
Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found dead at Anderson Co. detention center
Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering a man found dead at an Anderson County detention center. An investigation is ongoing. WATE Good Morning Tennessee at 5 a.m. Family, friends hold candlelight vigil for man found …. Family and friends gathered Sunday night for a vigil remembering...
KPD arrests two 15-year-olds from New York after Magnolia Avenue shooting and I-40 chase
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two 15-year-olds from New York are in custody after a shooting in East Knoxville and a chase that ended in a crash, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they responded to an apartment on East Magnolia Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. The victim told...
wvlt.tv
WYSH AM 1380
CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville
CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. According to...
Man convicted of murder in Blount County dies on death row
A man convicted of murder in Blount County died of apparent natural causes after more than 25 years on death row.
wvlt.tv
THP trooper rescues owl in road
On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft...
WATE
Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville
Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
WATE
Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business
A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
wivk.com
Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker
A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
WBIR
