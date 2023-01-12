ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockwood, TN

mymix1041.com

Cleveland Police searching for missing woman

From WDEF in Chattanooga: The Cleveland Police Department says they’re on the lookout for 29-year-old Megan Marie Bowers. Family and friends say that her last known location was during the first week of December on Mouse Creek Road. Bowers has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5’7” and...
CLEVELAND, TN
wvlt.tv

One dead, multiple people injured following East Knoxville crash, KPD says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person died, and multiple were injured in an East Knoxville crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department and KPD officers responded to the “significant” crash on Jan. 17 just before 4:00 p.m., according to alerts from both agencies.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI investigating in-custody death of 19-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an in-custody death at the Anderson County Jail, the agency said. The TBI said District Attorney General Dave Clark requested that the agency investigate the death. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

KPD: Two 15-year-olds charged with attempted 2nd degree murder after shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two teens were charged with attempted second-degree murder following a Tuesday morning shooting on E. Magnolia Avenue, Knoxville Police Communications Manager Scott Erland told WVLT News. The shooting happened around 9:22 a.m. at an apartment complex, Erland said. Officers responded and were told by the victim,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TBI probing death of man at Anderson County Jail

The TBI is investigating after a 19-year-old man died at the Anderson County Jail last week. Officials have not released much information, except to say that a man identified as 19-year-old Isaiah Micah Fontana died Thursday morning while in custody at the Anderson County Detention Facility in Clinton. The TBI was called in to investigate by Seventh Judicial District Attorney General Dave Clark.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
WBIR

CPD is searching for a missing woman out of Caryville

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — The Caryville Police Department is asking for your help in locating a missing woman. Tiffany Lowe is 31 years old, 5'1'', has brown hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. She was last seen at her home in Caryville on Jan. 4, according to CPD. According to...
CARYVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

THP trooper rescues owl in road

On Sunday, hundreds of people visited the Tennessee Theatre in Knoxville for a free Martin Luther King Jr. tribute show. It’s a frosty cold start to Sunday with temperatures in the 20s, but feeling like the teens for many of us. Knoxville police officer placed on leave after theft...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knollwood' 1851 House in West Knoxville

Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. Learn about a historic house is West Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at Midday on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. WATE 6 On Your Side Good Morning Tennessee at 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. Good Morning Tennessee at 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Peeping Tom' caught at Tanning Business

A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon. A man is being called a peeping tom after he allegedly peered over a wall to watch a woman at a Fountain City tanning salon.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wivk.com

Knoxville Police Officer Charged with Misdemeanor Theft After Reportedly Taking Items from Another Officer’s Locker

A Knoxville Police Department officer is charged and placed on administrative leave following an internal investigation into a theft. A KPD employee reported that several belongings, including some of his gear, was missing from his locker. Reports state KPD Officer Kenno Carlos entered the locker room while on duty and left with the property. A report stated there were thirteen items taken, including a duty belt with tri-lock buckle, Streamlight flashlight, auto-lock baton, Smith & Wesson chain handcuffs, Black Sabre Red OC spray, baton holder, handcuff case, radio holder, OC spray holder, multi-tool, black folding pocket knife, EnerPlex Thermohandz gloves and Reebok duty boots.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

