NYC 24/7 speed cameras raked in about $100M for the city, officials say

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City drivers’ need for speed is lining the city’s pockets with millions of dollars.

In the five months since New York City implemented 24/7 speed cameras , there have been nearly 3 million violations and the city has raked in nearly $100 million, according to the New York City Comptroller’s Office. The data encompasses statistics from Aug. 1 to Dec. 20.

Another $66.5 million, which includes late penalties, court-determined reductions, and interest, remains outstanding, officials said.

The most speedsters were caught in Queens and Brooklyn, with 1,079,642 and 949,004 violations, respectively, officials said. Nearly 440,000 speeding tickets were issued in the Bronx and just over 227,000 in Manhattan. Staten Island had the least violations at around 18,600.

A spokesperson for the Department of Transportation said the agency did not have the exact camera locations that generated the most fines.

There are roughly 2,000 speed cameras in the five boroughs and each ticket costs drivers $50. The cameras were turned on full-time on Aug. 1. Prior to that, the cameras were offline from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Since the cameras began operating 24/7, speeding has decreased by 25% across the city, according to the DOT spokesperson.

