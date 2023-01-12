ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Gas Prices Spike Overnight

(KNSI) — Gas prices shot up overnight, continuing the trend drivers have seen in the last month. A gallon of regular unleaded Monday in Minnesota cost around $3.13. Today, it’s at $3.21, an increase of eight cents. A month ago, the statewide average was $2.98. Around St. Cloud, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded on Monday was $3.06. Tuesday, it was $3.18. A month ago, it was hovering around $2.83.
Stepped Up DWI Enforcement Campaign Nets Over 2,200 Arrests

(KNSI) — The Minnesota State Patrol says they, along with their law enforcement partners across the state, arrested more than 2,200 impaired drivers during a stepped-up DWI enforcement campaign over the holiday season. From November 23rd through New Year’s Eve, there were 2,228 DWI arrests, which is a couple...
