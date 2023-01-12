Read full article on original website
Sunset Ellis Restaurant hiring ahead of reopening
A historic restaurant in Harrison County is looking to hire several positions to prepare for its reopening.
Metro News
With no recycling program, a Kanawha County woman creates her own
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A Pennsylvania transplant, living in the Charleston area, was disappointed when she found no recycling program when she moved to Kanawha County two years ago, so she created one on her own. “We’ve saved 7,029 pieces of glass from the landfill since we had our soft...
50% personal income tax on this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — On this week’s episode of Inside West Virginia Politics, we talk about a proposed income tax cut, the Governor’s race, the city of Charleston and Hunger Free WV Day. In Segment One, we bring on Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) to talk about his proposal for a 50% personal income tax cut […]
Democrats counter with their own income tax cut ideas in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Call it the battle of the income tax cut plans because there are two competing ideas under the Capitol dome in Charleston, West Virginia. Lawmakers were in session Monday, even though today, Monday, Jan. 16, is a federal and state holiday for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. The House and Senate […]
Inaugural Country Roads Fire Conference held in central West Virginia
On Saturday, the inaugural County Roads Fire Conference came to the state of West Virginia with guest speakers from all across the United States.
This West Virginia restaurant is home to breathtaking views
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – From the Cranberry Wilderness to the New River Gorge, West Virginia is home to some of the best views in the world, after all, it’s referred to as Almost Heaven. Located atop the New River Gorge in the small town of Ansted sits Hawks...
U.S. Route 60 makes for a scenic drive all four seasons
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Route 60 from Kenova in Wayne County to White Sulphur Springs in Greenbrier County is West Virginia’s oldest scenic byway and has plenty of scenic spots and attractions along the way. U.S. Route 60, over time, has become a forgotten highway of sorts...
Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday
NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
Metro News
Montgomery mayor seeks extension of mandatory meetings concerning future of now-empty WVU Tech buildings
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram says his community still needs help more than six years after West Virginia University moved WVU Tech from Montgomery to Beckley. Ingram is asking state lawmakers to remove the sunset provision of a bill signed into law in 2017 that requires representatives...
WSAZ
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia
Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
connect-bridgeport.com
Teacher and School Service Personnel of Year Winners of Year Honored in Charleston
The 2023 West Virginia Teacher of the Year (TOY) Amber Nichols and West Virginia Service Personnel of the Year (SPOY) Jessica Grose received awards from program sponsors last week during a ceremony at the State Capitol Complex. Nichols is a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, West Virginia....
Metro News
MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23
–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
1 in custody after barricade situation in South Charleston, West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — One person is in custody after a barricade situation near the intersection of E Street and 9th Avenue in South Charleston, police say. Police arrested Alex Vagott, 49, after a standoff that lasted around 45 minutes. The South Charleston Police Department says they were responding to a domestic situation. Officers […]
Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
Pennsylvania fugitive found asleep in stolen vehicle in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. — A man accused of stealing a vehicle in Pennsylvania was arrested Saturday in West Virginia after deputies found him asleep in the car, authorities said. Kieran Patrick Heilner, 21, of Holland, was jailed on a fugitive warrant for the unlawful taking of a vehicle, according...
Police in West Virginia searching for man allegedly wanted on several warrants
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Police say they are looking for a Charleston, West Virginia, man who is wanted on multiple active warrants through Kanawha County Magistrate Court. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help to find Marcus James Kenner, age 42. Anyone who knows his whereabouts should contact Metro 911 Communications […]
West Virginia workers react to $1M Mega Million ticket sold at their store
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the Mega Million jackpot nears the fourth largest in U.S. history, one lucky ticket-holder in West Virginia is cashing in a $1 million prize from Tuesday’s drawing. That ticket was sold at the Corridor G Tiger Mart on Sand Plant Road in South Charleston. “I didn’t know what to […]
WOWK
West Virginia State University lockdown lifted
UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
Million-dollar lottery ticket sold in West Virginia
The West Virginia Lottery announced that a Mega Millions ticket worth $1,000,000 was sold at a convenience store in West Virginia.
