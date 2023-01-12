ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gassaway, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WOWK 13 News

Safety checkpoint on West Virginia Route 25 near Nitro on Tuesday

NITRO, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office will be having a safety checkpoint on Tuesday from 6 p.m. to midnight on State Route 25 near Nitro. Deputies say this is being done with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention. They are calling this a “high-visibility comprehensive roadside safety checkpoint.” It will be on […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More details have been released about a stabbing that happened Tuesday evening during a robbery at a McDonald’s in Elkview that sent one man to the hospital and ended with another man’s arrest. Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with...
ELKVIEW, WV
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Pizza Shops in West Virginia

Pies & Pints has earned its keep, not to mention accolades from all quarters. Notably, these locals' hang is the best pizza in Fayetteville, and the food is a cut above the competition. In addition, Pies & Pints boasts a nifty bar with a few seats. Aside from the food, you can also order from a mobile menu. As a bonus, this quaint little restaurant is just a hop, skip, and jump away from the awe-inspiring New River Gorge National Park. So, if you want to take in the majesty of nature or enjoy a good ole' fashioned whiskey-fueled night out, Pies & Pints is a worthy addition to your list of dining requisites.
NEBO, WV
Metro News

MetroNews This Morning 1-16-23

–Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. –Lawmakers back in Charleston for week two of the Legislative session. –Two fatal accidents in Fayette County and a fatal fire from the weekend in Huntington. –In Sports, WVU women get their first win in history over Baylor.
CHARLESTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Truck sought in Kanawha County, West Virginia, hit-and-run

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a vehicle that allegedly left the scene after hitting a pedestrian, injuring his shoulder. According to the KCSO, the incident happened around 3:42 p.m. in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive. Deputies say the pedestrian was walking near the road when […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK

West Virginia State University lockdown lifted

UPDATE (Monday, Jan. 16, 10:30 p.m.) – West Virginia State University said the campus was placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution. Police determined there was no threat and the lockdown was lifted at around 10:00 p.m. INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia State University campus...
INSTITUTE, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy