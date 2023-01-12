Xcel Energy offers payment options for winter bills

For those wondering about their increased monthly statements, Xcel Energy is reminding customers that cold weather can often lead to higher energy bills, as area residents use more electricity to warm their homes and businesses.

Customers who are concerned they might fall behind on payments are encouraged to apply for energy assistance or establish pay arrangements, Xcel Energy said in a news release issued Wednesday morning.

“The subzero temperatures many of us experienced in December led to higher energy use across the area,” said Adrian J. Rodriguez, president, Xcel Energy – New Mexico, Texas in the release. “Bills go up when we use more electricity, and many customers may find it difficult to cover these higher costs. We want to assure our customers that we offer flexible options for staying current on their bills.”

Programs such as energy assistance can help with the cost of monthly energy expenses and allow customers to allocate their funds to what is most important. State-specific energy assistance programs are available at xcelenergy.com/energyassistance .

Xcel Energy encourages customers to contact a customer agent by phone if they’re having trouble paying their bills.

The company’s automated phone system offers pay arrangement options, which allow customers to divide their balance into installments to be paid over time. These plans vary according to individual circumstances, but most are from three to six months.

Customers wishing to discuss pay arrangement options with Xcel Energy Contact Center agents can call 1-800-895-4999 Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Agents can also point customers to energy-saving tips that will help reduce future bills, as well as inform them about incentives for making their homes and businesses more energy efficient.

Xcel Energy is also offering these tips to help save:

Access energy saving tips and details of programs and offers at xcelenergy.com.

Lower the thermostat a few degrees, ideally to 68 degrees or lower

Install a smart thermostat to automatically lower the temperature when away from home or during overnight hours

During daylight hours, open drapes and blinds to maximize heat from direct sunlight. To retain heat, keep them closed when it is dark

Run ceiling fans in a clockwise direction to push warm air down from the ceiling, adding comfort and savings

Keep interior doors open to help circulate air more freely and maintain constant heating levels

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Xcel Energy offers payment options for winter bills