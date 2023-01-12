ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers ride LeBron to win over Rockets while Westbrook makes a scene

Whatever momentum the Los Angeles Lakers had at the end of 2022 into the new year has pretty much dried up with their three-game losing streak coming into this matchup against the Houston Rockets. Sometimes social media can be irritating, but the Lakers fans that got on Russell Westbrook in this scene may have seen something the staff of Lake Show Life didn’t.
NBA Power Rankings Based on Championship Odds (Memphis Keeps on Winning)

We're over halfway through the 2022-23 NBA season, and the Western Conference playoff race is aboslutely insane. Just six games seperate the No. 3 seed from the No. 13 seed, which should make for a fun race for play-in tournament spots this season. However, atop the conference the Memphis Grizzlies...
NBA Last Two Minute Report confirms LeBron wrong for ref complaints

LeBron James was big mad about a no-call in the closing seconds against the Philadelphia 76ers. The NBA Last Two Minute report confirmed he was wrong. The Los Angeles Lakers dropped a tough game against the Philadelphia 76ers, a 113-112 loss on Sunday night. LeBron had 35 points, 10 assists and 8 rebounds and they had a chance to win in the final seconds. But Russell Westbrook couldn’t get a shot or a call when driving on the final possession.
