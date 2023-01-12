We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO