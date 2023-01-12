ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDHL AM 920

Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’

Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out

By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking

We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

WNBA Great Maya Moore Retires from Basketball Officially

Maya Moore has officially decided to retire from playing basketball. The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from jail by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. After gaining his release, Irons married Moore soon after and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings

The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten

The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Vikings Exit NFL Playoffs in First Round

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
MINNESOTA STATE
KDHL AM 920

KDHL AM 920

Faribault, MN
11K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KDHL plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy