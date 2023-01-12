Read full article on original website
Utah Rallies Late to Beat Minnesota Timberwolves in MLK Day Matinee
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Walker Kessler had career-highs of 20 points and 21 rebounds, Jordan Clarkson added 21 points and the Utah Jazz rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 126-125 on Monday. Collin Sexton added 19 points off the bench for Utah,...
Popular Viking Hints Time In Minnesota May Be ‘At An End’
Could Adam Thielen have played his last game in a Minnesota Vikings uniform?. The loss to the New York Giants at U.S. Bank Stadium in Sunday's Wildcard round of the NFC Playoffs is still pretty fresh in minds of most Minnesota Vikings players and fans. Losing in the first round after the incredible season the Vikings had in 2022 is a tough pill to swallow.
A Look Back at 1977, The Last Time the Minnesota Vikings Were in a Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings last played in a Super Bowl on January 9th, 1977, in Pasadena, California -- losing to the Oakland Raiders 32-14. That loss elevated the Vikings to a level of futility shared by a very few, with an 0-4 record in the NFL's title game. The Vikings (0-4),...
Playoff Preview, Vikings Host Giants Today in Minneapolis
The Minnesota Vikings look to build on their 13-4 regular season record when they host the New York Giants in a Wild Card Weekend NFC playoff matchup this afternoon at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings wrapped up the regular season last Sunday with a 29-17 win against the Bears in...
A Historically Bad Loss For This Vikings Yesterday, Check This Stat Out
By now you know the Vikings lost to the New York Giants yesterday. The loss may or may not have cost the Defensive Coordinator, Ed Donatell, his job (as of 1:25pm this afternoon he still has a job). Historically, the Vikings should have won that game, at least when you look at some statistics. In fact, the Vikings were the first team to lose a game in the Super Bowl era after doing these 3 things, that's depressing!
One Fan Says What Every Other Minnesota Vikings Fan is Saying or Thinking
We didn't get a repeat of our Christmas Eve Vikings vs. Giants game as we had hoped. It's one and done. Done, unfortunately we are. I've been a Vikings fan my whole life and I still love our boys and always will. Honestly, this season went way better than I had ever imagined and even though it took years off my life, it was one hell of a ride and I enjoyed every second of it.
Minnesota Vikings Trolled By Giants And Packer Players After Playoff Loss
Well here we are again as a Vikings fan this really seemed like the year they were going to have a chance at a Superbowl win! The team had a great record and pulled out the "W" for so many games that were total nail-biters. A new coach seemed to...
NFL Commissioner Makes Young Minnesota Vikings Fans Year With Super Bowl Tickets
The most adorable boy at the Vikings Game yesterday received something that made him absolutely lose his mind, and the best part is he's overcome some pretty incredible odds to have this exciting moment. MEET CHARLIE. Charlie Huizinga, a young boy battling Leukemia, was awarded Super Bowl 57 tickets on...
WNBA Great Maya Moore Retires from Basketball Officially
Maya Moore has officially decided to retire from playing basketball. The Minnesota Lynx great stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 to help her now-husband Jonathan Irons win his release from jail by getting his 50-year sentence overturned in 2020. After gaining his release, Irons married Moore soon after and the couple had their first child, Jonathan Jr., in July.
Minnesota Vikings Face Abrupt Finish, Roster Churn After All That Fun
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The end hit harder for the Minnesota Vikings than usual, a season of exhilarating finishes and exceeded expectations smudged by this quick exit from the playoffs. The sting was only deepened by the reality of the roster. The salary cap crunch will likely force the...
California Man Embraces First Minnesota Winter By Creating Huge ‘Snowasaurus’
When if comes to winters in Minnesota, you can either curse the cold and the snow, or you can embrace it. I have a friend who moved here from Georgia and for the first few years, he dreaded winter. Then, he decided he needed to find a way to look forward to it so he bought a snowmobile. That was a game changer.
Defensive Coordinator Options for the Vikings
The Vikings' season ended Sunday with a 31-24 loss at home to the New York Giants in the wildcard round of the playoffs. The Giants moved the ball at will against the Minnesota defense but that isn't unusual because the Vikings have the 31st ranked defense out of 32 teams in the NFL. Defensive Coordinator Ed Donatell is under fire and the Vikings could move on from Donatell this offseason.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Boys Basketball Among Class 1A Top Ten
The latest Minnesota Basketball News high school rankings list Kenyon-Wanamingo at Class 1A #7 after their win last week over two-time defending state champion Hayfield. The Vikings dropped from 4th to 8th with the loss. The Knights alsolost at home to Southland and in the Castle to state ranked Goodhue before the rankings.
Minnesota Vikings Exit NFL Playoffs in First Round
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones passed for 301 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 78 yards in his first career playoff game for the New York Giants, a 31-24 victory over Minnesota in the wild-card round that gave the Vikings their first loss in 12 one-score games this season.
This Oddly Named Minneapolis Business Is Really An Artists Dream World
Look around you, what do you see? You might be in an office and you see computers, your cubicle walls, and maybe some motivational artwork on the walls. If you are in a shop/garage you'll probably see tools and parts. If you are at the House of Balls in Minneapolis you'll see different kinds of artwork in various stages of completion.
Minnesota Students Recognized Nationally For Caring About Their Classmates
Much to my surprise when I turned on the television this morning I found CBS' Sunday Morning program profiling a 5th-grade class from a Minnesota elementary school that took matters into their own hands to make sure ALL kids were able to enjoy recess, no matter their physical abilities. I gotta admit, you might need a tissue when you watch the segment.
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for a large portion of southern Minnesota in effect from 6:00 pm Wednesday night through 3:00 pm Thursday afternoon. Heavy snow is possible across the area with 5 to 8 inches of total snow accumulation possible. Rates of 1-2” per...
You Will Never Want to Leave This New and Beautiful Twin Cities Coffee Shop
FRGMNT (Frag-ment) Coffee is a coffee shop that was born in Minnesota in 2019 and just opened its 3rd location about 10 days ago on St. Anthony Main in Minneapolis!. FRGMNT not only has a wonderful menu and beautiful spaces to share with us but when combining that with their motto, FRGMNT shares what it really means to help create community.
Minnesota Sheriff’s Office Takes 9 Pounds Of Fentanyl Pills Off The Streets In Bust
The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office has been busy in 2023. On Friday, the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office took to social media and revealed a recent bust that took more than 40,000 fentanyl pills and some guns off the streets. That's about 9 pounds of pills!. Today, our Violent Offender Task...
