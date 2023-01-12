ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rain will return over MLK weekend, but parade and volunteer events will continue as planned

By Staff Reports
 5 days ago

While Long Beach is currently seeing a brief respite from the rain, showers are forecast to return yet again starting tomorrow night.

The National Weather Service is currently predicting a 30% chance of rain Friday night, which will grow to an 80% chance on Saturday when the city’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Parade is set to return for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Showers will continue into early next week, including on Monday, when Leadership Long Beach is hosting its annual Day of Service for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Organizers of both Saturday’s parade and Monday’s volunteer event said the festivities will continue as planned, rain or shine.

Saturday’s parade kicks off at 10 a.m. at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue and Anaheim Street. A celebration event will follow from noon to 5 p.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Park, 1950 Lemon Ave.

Leadership Long Beach’s event on Monday offers both indoor and outdoor volunteer opportunities. Find more information here .

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to remove an inaccurately attributed quote.

