Effective: 2023-01-18 00:28:00 EST Expires: 2023-01-18 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Calhoun; Central Walton; Coastal Bay; Holmes; Inland Bay; Jackson; North Walton; South Walton; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

BAY COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO