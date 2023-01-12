ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cohasset, MA

Missing Mother Ana Walshe Left Husband Ominous New Year's Note Reflecting On 'Courage' Hours Before Disappearance

By Alexandra Stone
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xRgn9_0kCZmW8Q00
Cohassat Police Department

Only hours before her shocking disappearance, Ana Walshe left her husband, Brian , an unsettling note marveling on the ups and downs of the New Year and what's to come in 2023.

The Massachusetts mom disappeared after allegedly leaving her Cohasset home on early Sunday, January 1. Three days later, on Wednesday, January 4, she was reported missing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y2acr_0kCZmW8Q00
@analjubicicfacebook/facebook

"Wow! 2022 … What a year! And yet, we are still here and together!" Ana wrote on the side of a box of champagne left in her dining room. "Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives … courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana."

JOHN RAMSEY EMOTIONALLY COMPARES THE DEATH OF HIS FIRST DAUGHTER TO JONBENÉT'S MURDER: 'WHAT HAPPENED TO HER WAS NOT AN ACCIDENT'

The bottle was said to be mostly untouched following their New Year's party, which was attended by Ana and Brian's close friend, Gem Mutlu , who claimed the party went off without a hitch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FHQNw_0kCZmW8Q00
analjubicicfacebook

"We hugged and celebrated and we toasted, just what you do over New Year’s," he told WBZ-TV news in a recent interview. "There was a lot of looking forward to the New Year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the New Year, problems on hold."

BRIAN LAUNDRIE'S MOTHER ROBERTA OFFERED TO HELP BURY BODY, GABBY PETITO'S PARENTS' ATTORNEY CLAIMS

Gem allegedly left the Walshe home around 1:30 a.m., and noted that Brian told him that Ana woke him hours later in the early morning because she had a "work emergency" in Washington, D.C., and needed to immediately go to the airport. That was said to be the last time that Brian saw her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1z3E_0kCZmW8Q00
@analjubicicfacebook

Photos taken in the couple's home after Ana's disappearance revealed two passports sitting on the counter. Three bottles of $3,000 A.H. Hirsch Reserve Whiskey appeared to be leftover from the party as well.

Aside from photo evidence in the Walshe house, police also discovered there were no records that Ana had taken a car service or even been on a flight on New Year's Day, and her cell phone still pinged cell towers in the immediate area for up to 48 hours after she reportedly left the house.

On Sunday, January 8, Brian was arrested for allegedly misleading authorities on where he had been the day of and the day following her disappearance. Police later searched their home and found remnants of blood and a broken knife in their basement, per an affidavit from the husband's arrest.

Brian is currently being held on $500,000 bond but no further charges beyond "misleading investigators" have been filed.

New York Post obtained the photos taken inside of the Walshe home.

